Murrysville Star notebook: Palmer Jackson earns All-American honors

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Tribune-Review Palmer Jackson tees off during the 2021 Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel.

Some might say Palmer Jackson’s golf game is a 9 out of 10.

No golfer is perfect. The game won’t allow for it.

But Jackson had nine top-10 finishes this past college season, which also points to excellence.

The junior from Notre Dame is one of the top players in the country and he has the accolades to prove it. More accolades, that is.

Jackson, a Franklin Regional graduate, was named to the NCAA Division I PING All-America third team after a career season.

The recognition follows Jackson’s selection to the PING All-Region Midwest Team.

Jackson had six top 5 finishes for the Fighting Irish and set the school record for stroke average in a season with 70.50. His 70.89 career average is the best in school history.

Jackson is set to play for the U.S. team at the Palmer Cup on July 1-3 in Switzerland.

WCCA 7s approaching

The Larry Sellitto Memorial 7-on-7 Football Tournament will return July 21 at Latrobe.

Norwin is the returning champion of the passing tournament, now in its 11th year. Franklin Regional was the runner-up. Penn-Trafford has five titles and three second-place finishes.

Dorsch commits

Rising senior Mauriana Dorsch of Franklin Regional committed to play soccer at Division II Tiffin. A fullback and winger for the Panthers, Dorsch also was one of the top runners on the track team this season.

Repeat for Lehigh

Katie Lehigh, who has family in Murrysville, won her second straight Colorado Class 5A state golf title. She birdied four of the final six holes to repeat.

She joins her sister, Lauren, with two state titles.

Katie has committed to play at Fresno State and will play against her sister at another Mountain West Conference school. Lauren plays at New Mexico.

The Lehighs are cousins of former Franklin Regional basketball player Johnny O’Toole.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

