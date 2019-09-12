Naman Alemada carries on QB tradition at South Fayette

Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 5:06 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review South Fayetteճ Quarterback Naman Alemada (10) passes the ball during their game Aug. 23 against Upper St. Clair.

Naman Alemada didn’t feel too much pressure in the build-up to his first start as South Fayette’s quarterback.

But as the hours until kickoff drained away, the tension started to mount.

“When I woke up that day, I wasn’t too nervous,” the junior gunslinger said. “But then all day everyone was asking me if I was nervous. And I thought maybe I should be. There were some nerves running through the tunnel, seeing all the fans in green and white, and the band playing.

“But once we got between the white lines, I was focused. We started fast.”

And the offense hasn’t slowed down. The Lions had one of the highest scoring offenses through Week 2 of the WPIAL schedule. South Fayette had the second highest average in Class 4A with 35 points per game.

Alemada’s play has been a major reason behind the success. The 6-foot-4 quarterback has thrown for 818 yards with eight touchdowns through the opening three games of the season.

South Fayette has been a cradle of quarterbacks in the WPIAL since coach Joe Rossi took over the program in 2008. Over the past 11 years, the Lions offense failed to have a 2,000-yard passer only three times. And since 2012, a South Fayette quarterback fell out of the final top five of WPIAL passing leaders only once

It’s no surprise many former South Fayette quarterbacks went onto play in college. Former starters include Christian Brumbaugh (William & Mary), Brett Brumbaugh (Duquesne), Drew Saxton (Case Western) and Jamie Diven (West Liberty).

“I remember watching Brett holding the WPIAL trophy at Heinz Field,” Alemada said. “I got to see Drew up close my freshman year, and I saw Jamie play at Heinz Field. We’re like quarterback university. I want to hold up the tradition of the players before me.

“Jamie FaceTimed me before our first game to wish me luck. We’re like a brotherhood.”

Alemada has focused on improving on his first game of the season. South Fayette dropped a 27-13 decision to Upper St. Clair in Week Zero. Alemada finished with 360 passing yards and a touchdown, but four interceptions marred his debut.

Alemada has not thrown an interception since the showdown with the Panthers.

“I forced too many balls,” Alemada said. “That is on me. I know I have to learn from my mistakes.”

Alemada’s top targets have been juniors Charley Rossi (249 yards) and Joey Audia (225).

“I feel like I am in the best situation in the WPIAL,” Alemada said. “I have Dom Thomas anchoring the line at tackle. Our starting receivers are great. I think even our second- and third-string receivers can be some of the best in the WPIAL.”

While the South Fayette passing game has been strong, the offense has been balanced. Senior Drew Franklin is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns.

As the defending WPIAL Class 4A champions, the Lions know they have a target on their backs. It is a challenge South Fayette embraces.

“We know we are going to get everyone’s best effort,” Alemada said. “We just want to keep winning. We always want to win the conference, WPIAL and state titles. Last year we only got the first two.”

