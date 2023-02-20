Nationally ranked wrestlers among winners at Western Pa. Girls Championship

Monday, February 20, 2023 | 1:21 AM

Three nationally ranked wrestlers were among the 13 champions crowned Sunday at the Western Pa. Girls Championship, an event that more than doubled in size since last winter.

This was the second year for the tournament, which drew 81 athletes from WPIAL and City League schools to compete at North Allegheny. Among the winners were Canon-McMillan junior Valarie Solorio (106 pounds), Butler sophomore Ana Malovich (112) and Laurel senior Abbie Miles (170), who are ranked nationally by USA Wrestling.

“If you look down through the list of champs and even some of those second places, they’re all legit wrestlers,” Canon-McMillan coach Brian Krenzelak said. “I could see a lot of the state champs coming out of Western Pennsylvania.”

Solario is ranked third nationally at 100 pounds, Malovich is 13th at 106 and Miles is 22 at 164.

Next on the postseason schedule is a state regional March 3 at Kiski Area, followed by the state championship March 12 at Central Dauphin.

“Central (Pennsylvania) has huge numbers right now and the east has some tough teams,” Krenzelak said, “but you can see the quality that’s coming out of the west.”

North Allegheny had the most individual weight-class champions Sunday with five, but Canon-McMillan won the overall team title with 236 points. Wrestlers from 26 schools competed in the Western Pa. championship.

The sport has experienced significant growth statewide in the past two years as advocates pushed for official PIAA-sanctioned status. Those organizers celebrated earlier this week when Pennridge in Bucks County became the 100th Pennsylvania high school to sponsor a girls team, reaching the threshold needed to eventually become a PIAA sport.

“Girls wrestling is exploding,” Krenzelak said. “I think North Allegheny was the third or fourth team (in the state) a couple of years back. Canon-McMillan was the 19th team last fall. And we just confirmed our 102nd team yesterday.”

This Western Pa. tournament could become an official WPIAL championship next year or the year after.

Four Canon-McMillan girls won individual titles Sunday. Solorio was joined by Capri Chambers (100), Leilani Ramos (124) and Natalie Rush (190).

North Allegheny was second in the team standings with 139 points behind individual winners Sophia Folks (130), Audrey Morrison (142), Callie Rautenbach (148), Leyna Rumpler (155) and Kaylee Dean (235).

Knoch’s Braylee Ireland (118) and Norwin’s Jo Dollman (136) also won individual titles.

Connellsville finished third in the team standings with 80 points.

