Neshannock heats up, drops OLSH to repeat as WPIAL Class 2A girls champs

By:

Friday, March 4, 2022 | 4:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer against OLSH during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Friday at Petersen Events Center.

After ice-cold shooting to start the game, Neshannock found the range near the end of the first period and rolled to a 55-31 victory over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to win the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball title.

Mairan Haggerty had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lancers (24-2) to their second straight WPIAL title and third in the past four seasons.

Neleh Nogay chipped in with 13 points and Megan Pallerino had 12 — eight in the fourth period — as coach Luann Grybowski won her sixth WPIAL title.

Neshannock had only one field goal over the first seven minutes, but the tide turned quickly as OLSH (21-5) made only one basket over a 14 minute, 48-second span.

The Chargers were going for their second title after winning one in 2019.

Senior Kaleigh Costantino came off the bench to lead OLSH with nine points.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Neshannock, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart