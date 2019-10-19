Neshannock’s Jeremy Nativio, who has Down syndrome, scores touchdown on senior night

Friday, October 18, 2019 | 11:57 PM

Neshannock’s Jeremy Nativio had a senior night to remember on Friday.

In the final minute of the fourth quarter of his team’s 36-0 victory over Western Beaver, Nativio, a senior who has Down syndrome, entered the game, took a handoff and scored on a 34-yard run.

The entire Neshannock sideline greeted Nativio for a celebration in the end zone after his touchdown.

“He’s a great kid,” classmate Braden Gennock said. “We all love him.”

Western Beaver coach Derek Moye said his team learned Nativio was entering the game late in the fourth quarter and felt it was the right thing to do to help him have a memorable moment.

Neshannock coach Frank Mozzocio said he was thankful for Moye’s gesture.

“That was classy of them to let Jeremy get in the game and get a touchdown on senior night,” Mozzocio said. “I appreciate that from Coach Moye and his players. That was first class all the way.”

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

