New Castle hosting marquee boys basketball playoff doubleheader Thursday night

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 1:30 AM

It will be a Section 1-3A convention of sorts Thursday for a WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball doubleheader to kick off quarterfinals weekend.

In the opener, Aliquippa faces Neshannock at 6:30 p.m. followed by Lincoln Park facing Beaver Falls at 8 p.m. in the third meeting of the season between the foursome.

The Leopards swept the Tigers in their two section meetings, winning by scores of 65-53 and 78-43.

The Quips and Lancers split their two meetings, with Aliquippa winning 53-47 in December and Neshannock winning 77-65 in January.

Three of these teams have recent district gold on their resume.

In the last 10 years, Aliquippa has won two WPIAL championships while Beaver Falls and Lincoln Park have three titles, with the Leopards winning 3A a year ago.

Cinderella is a Quaker

It was a predictable opening round to the WPIAL playoffs, with only a couple double-digit seeds slipping through to the quarterfinals.

Quaker Valley is one of them. The Quakers stunned No. 4 Freeport in the first round of the Class 4A girls basketball playoffs with a 41-38 win.

Down three points, the Quakers outscored the Yellowjackets, 14-8, in the fourth quarter to claim the win. Corrine Washington led QV with 15 points, while Bailey Garbee added 12 as Quaker Valley improved to 13-9.

Now QV will battle Elizabeth Forward Thursday at North Hills. The Warriors defeated Knoch, 51-42, in the opening round.

Blue Devils vs. Royals again

On Tuesday, defending champion Vincentian Academy knocked off Leechburg in a Class A first-round meeting 56-24.

On Thursday, it’s the boys’ turn for Royals vs. Blue Devils II.

Vincentian is the top seed in boys Class A after winning a loaded Section 1. The Royals (14-7) have won seven of their last eight.

Leechburg is the No. 9 seed and advanced with a 59-40 triumph over Bishop Canevin in the opening round.

The Blue Devils are 13-9.

Listen to all 16 WPIAL quarterfinal games Thursday at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

Tags: Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Elizabeth Forward, Leechburg, Lincoln Park, Neshannock, Quaker Valley, Vincentian Academy