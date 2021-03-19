New Castle loses late lead, falls in overtime to Cathedral Prep

By:

Friday, March 19, 2021 | 9:02 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells shoots over Cathedral Prep’s Liam Galla, as time expires in overtime of their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Prep won, 52-50. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cathedral Prep’s Khali Horton pressures New Castle’s Mike Wells into a turnover during the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle head coach Ralph Blundo talks with Sheldon Cox after he fouled out of their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal against Cathedral Prep on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells drives to the basket against Cathedral Prep’s Liam Galla during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Sheldon Cox scores against Cathedral Prep’s Liam Galla during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells fouls Cathedral Prep’s Will Innes late in overtime of their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Mike Wells scores past Cathedral Prep’s Liam Galla and Khali Horton during overtime of their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Michael Graham drives to the basket against Cathedral Prep’s Ethan King-Vincent during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Sheldon Cox (11) and Isaiah Boice pressure Cathedral Prep’s Will Innes during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Cathedral Prep’s Liam Galla scores over New Castle’s Michael Graham (1) and Isaiah Boice in the final seconds to send the game to overtime in their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle’s Sheldon Cox sits on the bench next to Andrae Jackson after fouling out in overtime of their PIAA Class 5A quarterfina against Cathedral Prep on Friday, March 19, 2021, at New Castle High School. Previous Next

New Castle lost a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and later saw its put-back at the buzzer waived off in overtime Friday night as Erie Cathedral Prep celebrated a 52-50 victory in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.

With 6.3 seconds left in overtime, the Red Hurricanes raced the length of the floor, setting up junior Mike Wells for a contested runner that missed. Mike Graham scored on the offensive rebound but the clock had already reached zeroes.

Combined, there were six ties and seven lead changes in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Sheldon Cox led WPIAL champion New Castle with 18 points including four free throws in overtime, but the senior fouled out with about 2 minutes left.

District 10 champion Cathedral Prep advances to face District 3’s Lower Dauphin or District 6’s Central Mountain on Monday.

New Castle had led 44-37 with 90 seconds left in regulation but couldn’t hold the lead. Cathedral Prep scored seven consecutive points including a jumper in the lane by senior Liam Galla with 4 seconds left to forced overtime.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: New Castle