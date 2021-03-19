New Castle loses late lead, falls in overtime to Cathedral Prep

New Castle lost a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter and later saw its put-back at the buzzer waived off in overtime Friday night as Erie Cathedral Prep celebrated a 52-50 victory in the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.
With 6.3 seconds left in overtime, the Red Hurricanes raced the length of the floor, setting up junior Mike Wells for a contested runner that missed. Mike Graham scored on the offensive rebound but the clock had already reached zeroes.
Combined, there were six ties and seven lead changes in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Sheldon Cox led WPIAL champion New Castle with 18 points including four free throws in overtime, but the senior fouled out with about 2 minutes left.
District 10 champion Cathedral Prep advances to face District 3’s Lower Dauphin or District 6’s Central Mountain on Monday.
New Castle had led 44-37 with 90 seconds left in regulation but couldn’t hold the lead. Cathedral Prep scored seven consecutive points including a jumper in the lane by senior Liam Galla with 4 seconds left to forced overtime.
This story will be updated.
