New Castle no longer unbeaten, loses to Belle Vernon in semifinal rematch

By:

Saturday, February 6, 2021 | 9:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock drives to the basket against New Castle’s Sheldon Cox during their game Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock scores past New Castle’s Mike Wells during their game Saturday. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock celebrates after scoring against New Castle on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Daniel Gordon celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against New Castle on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock drives to the basket against New Castle’s Michael Graham during their game on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Daniel Gordon celebrates with Devin Whitlock after scoring against New Castle on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Jake Haney scores off a turnover against New Castle on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock takes the ball away from New Castle’s Isaiah Boice during their game on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Daniel Gordon (20) and Quinton Martin battle New Castle’s Sheldon Cox for rebound on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock drives to the basket against New Castle’s Jonathon Anderson during their game on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Daniel Gordon celebrates with Devin Whitlock after defeating New Castle on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Devin Whitlock celebrates after scoring against New Castle on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at North Allegheny High School. Previous Next

Belle Vernon point guard Devin Whitlock is short in height, quick with the basketball and confident against a trapping defense.

That combination caused big trouble for New Castle, which was baffled by the 5-foot-9 junior for the second time in two years. Whitlock scored a game-high 21 points Saturday night as Belle Vernon tarnished New Castle’s perfect record with a 62-56 nonsection victory at North Allegheny.

Same teams. Same gym. Same results.

“I don’t have any secrets (for beating New Castle),” Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. “We came out and played today. We did what we had to do, and we beat a very good team.”

New Castle (12-1) entered as the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 5A, but Belle Vernon wasn’t intimidated. The Leopards had good memories from last February when these teams met in the WPIAL semifinals at NA’s gym.

Belle Vernon won then by 10.

“It was big on our mind coming in here knowing that we had to give our all for this game and come out with a big win,” said Whitlock, who added seven rebounds and six assists.

Quinton Martin and Jake Haney added 11 points each for Belle Vernon (8-1), which entered ranked fifth in Class 4A. A year ago, New Castle and Belle Vernon played in 4A.

“We feel comfortable going up against any team,” Whitlock said, “but just knowing that they’ve got the same team (as last year) … we were confident we could do the same things.”

There were many similarities to last February’s game beyond Whitlock’s play. Belle Vernon again used a 3-2 zone defense instead of the man-to-man scheme it typically deploys.

Against that zone, New Castle shot just 19% from beyond the 3-point line. The Red Hurricanes made five 3s in the first quarter but finished just 9 for 47 from the arc overall.

Their struggles included an 0-for-10 second quarter and 1 for 10 in the third.

“It’s very similar to last year’s game,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “We didn’t shoot it well. Didn’t execute well. Just didn’t do a lot right.”

Overall, the Red Hurricanes shot just 25% from the field (20 of 77). Sheldon Cox led New Castle with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Michael Wells scored 18 points but they combined to shoot 13 for 40 from the field.

Cox had six of New Castle’s nine 3s.

Belle Vernon’s zone packed the middle and kept New Castle on the perimeter.

“We’ve shot it well all year,” Blundo said. “This was really the first game we shot it poorly.”

New Castle led 18-13 after one quarter, but the 3s stopped falling. Belle Vernon took a 31-23 lead at half and led 47-40 after three.

A three-point play by Whitlock with about 6 minutes left in the fourth gave the Leopards their largest lead at 55-40.

New Castle likes to trap, force turnovers and convert them into transition layups. Against a sure-handed point guard such as Whitlock, that’s not easy. New Castle ran into similar trouble in the state playoffs last season when it lost to Hickory and another talented 5-9 point guard.

“It takes away our ability to get easy ones with our pressure because (Whitlock) can handle it so well,” Blundo said. “When you play the zone the way that they play it, it’s tough to get interior touches. You’re way to get easy buckets or buckets around the hoop is transition by turning them over. We weren’t able to turn them over enough.”

Having a point guard such as Whitlock is “heaven sent,” Salvino said.

“Devin is just a special kind of kid,” he said. “He’s a kid that I don’t care who he’s playing against or what the competition is, he’s going to prove himself.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, New Castle