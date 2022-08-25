New coach brings lessons learned from all-time greats to Union

Thursday, August 25, 2022

If anyone’s ever been ready for his first head coaching job, it’s Union’s Kim Niedbala.

He is the son of the late Rich Niedbala, who won 192 games and three WPIAL titles at Western Beaver. He played under coach Joe Hamilton, second-winningest coach in WPIAL history at Blackhawk. He’s been an assistant under Bob Palko, winner of nine WPIAL titles, over the past several seasons, including at Mt. Lebanon last year.

It’s the first time Union has looked for a head football coach in 25 years after Stacy Robinson went to neighboring New Castle during the offseason.

“Being a head coach is obviously a lot different than being as assistant in a lot of different regards,” Niedbala said. “The good part is I was with one of the best head coaches the last eight years in coach Palko, which has been very instrumental in the way I’m treating this program.”

During his playing days, Niedbala was a three-time All-American safety at Clarion University.

The Scotties finished 2-5 last season in the Class A Big Seven Conference, 4-6 overall, despite winning three of their first four games. In a near-upset later in the season, Union lost to WPIAL finalist OLSH, 37-36, in overtime.

One of the biggest changes between Class 6A Mt. Lebanon and Class A Union is roster size. The Blue Devils had 74 players last season while Union had numbers in the low 20s.

Niedbala expects about 28 on the Scotties roster when the season starts.

“As far as the physical things you do, you have to tailor that to the number of kids you have,” Neidbala said. “You have to tailor things, practice-wise, to them. As far as the training and football aspect, kids are kids. They’re going to do what you tell them to do. That’s the nice part of anyone. Whether you have 28 kids or a hundred kids, it’s how you coach them and how they relate to it.”

There are 77 boys in the top three grades at Union, making it 111th in size out of 121 WPIAL football schools.

Union will once again be part of the Big 7 Conference that includes Laurel, Northgate, Rochester, Shenango, South Side and Summit Academy – schools spread over four counties. Niedbala will have to get acquainted with new football programs.

“There are good coaches everywhere. It doesn’t matter where you’re at,” Niedbala said. “You take a look at film last year and you get feelers out to what teams are trying to do. It’ll be a new experience weekly.”

Union has four players each on offense and defense coming back.

Fullback/linebacker Mark Stanley is back for the Scotties, along with two-way players Braylon Thomas, Kaden Fisher and Mike Gunn.

Stanley feels good about the coaching transition and is happy that Union still has a lot of geographic rivals on the schedule.

“It’s been a learning curve, a new style and everything,” Stanley said. “Those (rivalry) games are always fun to play. You know a lot of people in the stands.”

Stanley also hopes the recent success of the basketball and baseball teams can translate over to football.

“We’re trying to learn a new offense, but it’s fun though,” said Thomas, the team’s quarterback. “I feel very confident that we’ll know our roles and play our part and get the team chemistry needed to win.”

Dave Thompson will be Niedbala’s offensive coordinator; Anthony Mangieri and Joe Canciello will help defensively, along with Dave Commuso.

Union will open its 99th football season Friday at home against Canton High School from Bradford County in northcentral Pennsylvania. The Scotties originally were set to play at neighboring Mohawk. With hazing allegations surfacing at Mohawk, that school district canceled the game.

Union

Coach: Kim Niedbala

2021 record: 4-6, 2-5 in Class A Big Seven Conference

All-time record: 359-493-26

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Canton, 6

9.2 Ellwood City, 7

9.9 at Cornell, 7

9.16 at Shenango*, 7

9.23 Laurel*, 7

9.30 Springdale, 7

10.7 at Rochester*, 7

10.14 Northgate*, 7

10.21 at South Side*, 7

10.28 Summit Academy*, 7

*Conference game

FAST FACTS

• Coach Kim Niedbala also became the school district’s athletic director on July 1.

• The Scotties last made the WPIAL playoffs in 2017 and defeated Fort Cherry, 30-21, before losing to California. The last conference title was won in 1979.

• Union’s only WPIAL title was a shared one with Avonworth as both teams played to a 13-13 tie in 1959 at Geneva College’s Reeves Stadium.

• Many will say the best player in Union football history is Darrell Dess, an offensive lineman who played 146 NFL games from 1958-69, mostly for the New York Giants. He was a Pro Bowler in 1962 and ‘63.