New coach Dan Knause focuses on physicality as Trinity hopes to end playoff drought

Monday, August 15, 2022 | 12:13 PM

With new coach Dan Knause in town, the Trinity Hillers are looking to end a drought this season.

Trinity, which has missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, is looking to turn the program around with Knause now running the show.

“When I came into this program, I focused on building continuity between the players, coaches and staff,” Knause said

Trinity has been practicing since May to familiarize themselves with a new coach. Knause wanted to impart his philosophy early.

“Our goal since the beginning has been to focus on each day and make it count,” Knause said. “We want to go into the season as if I have always been here. There has been huge improvement in our players from May to July.”

Trinity has a young team with only four seniors on the roster — OL/DL Ty Banco, OL/DL Mason Kraeer, RB/LB Joey Hello and RB/TE/LB Roderick Moore.

Knause is excited about the roster.

“Our offensive line and defensive line is our strongest area with the most returning starters,” he said. “We have freshman Jonah Williamson and junior Luke Lacock splitting reps at QB. We are waiting to see both of them throw in pads. We also have junior RB/athlete Andrew Durig. He has top-end speed and a special skill set on both sides of the ball.”

Knause has laid out his goals for Trinity this season

“In order for us to win games, we have to play a physical brand of football,” Knause said. “The most physical teams have been successful. We play fast and embrace our linemen returners.”

Banco, a senior captain, is ready to prove everyone wrong.

“We believe we are underdogs in every game we have and we are really fired up,” Banco said. “We don’t care who teams have on their team. We want to win. We want to surprise everyone. We pick on each other every day to motivate each other like we’re brothers. No one ever talks about us and we want to be talked about.”

Trinty faces off against Chartiers Valley, Knause’s former team, in Week 1.

“We are really fired up about it and players are talking about it already,” Banco said.

“I miss those kids. You miss the kids,” Knause said. “I’ll love every single kid on that field, but that night, it’s football.”

Trinity

Coach: Dan Knause

2021 record: 3-7, 2-4 in Class 4A Big Eight Conference

All-time record: 377-519-37

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 at Central Valley, 7

9.2 Chartiers Valley, 7

9.9 at Peters Township, 7

9.16 Connellsville*, 7

9.23 at McKeesport*, 7

9.30 Latrobe*, 7

10.7 at Thomas Jefferson*, 7

10.14 Laurel Highlands*, 7

10.21 Carrick, 7

10.28 at Ringgold*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Connor Roberts*

Rushing: Roberts*

Receiving: Andrew Durig

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Trinity averaged 33.9 points against and 17.8 points for last season.

• Trinity is seeking its first playoff win since 2007.

• New coach Dan Knause coached at Chartiers Valley with an 18-30 record in five seasons but went 6-2 overall, 4-1 in conference in his final season.

Note: Due to publishing scheduling conflicts, previews for Big Seven Conference teams Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Ringgold will appear on Trib HSSN next week.