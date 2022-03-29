New coach to Springdale football team: ‘Show me what ya got’

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 5:53 PM

Ryan Tempalski is ready to generate a spark for the Springdale football program.

Familiar with a number of high school coaching systems in his 16 years as an assistant in the WPIAL, the new Dynamos head coach, officially hired at this month’s school board meeting March 15, is energized to keep up the program’s recent string of competitive play, both in and out of the Eastern Conference.

“The next day, I came in and introduced myself to everyone, and it was a really exciting time,” Tempaski said.

“I talked to the guys and I told them I would see them Monday (March 21) in the weight room. Then we got to work. I’ve only seen the guys for a little over a week, but we’ve made a lot of good progress. They’re getting to know me and my quirks, and I am getting to know them and their work ethic.”

The new start, 6-foot-receiver Chase Weihrauch said, has been nothing but positive.

“I was happy when I heard he was hired and that we were going to be moving forward to get ready for the (2022) season,” said Weihrauch who will be a junior in the fall. “He came right in and set a workout plan. He showed us that he is serious. A lot of people have showed up to lifting. We’ve been working hard for the past week or so. We’ve made progress in a short period of time. It’s exciting.”

Tempalski, who most recently served three seasons as an assistant at Bentworth, found out about the open position from current Dynamos boys basketball coach Kobe Phillippi, whom Tempalski coached at Keystone Oaks almost a decade ago.

“Kobe texted me and said the job was open and asked me if I had applied,” Tempalski said. “I didn’t even know about it. So I applied, went through the interview process and here we are. I am really excited.”

Tempalski, a Delmont resident who works as a manager at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in the Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg, started his coaching career in 2007 at Burgettstown and also has served on coaching staffs at Yough, Cornell, Peters Township, Elizabeth Forward and Fort Cherry.

“I want to stay here as long as they’ll have me,” Tempalski said. “Everyone has been so welcoming. I just met the booster club members last Thursday. It’s only been two weeks, and it’s already been a whirlwind.

“The tradition here is monstrous with the WPIAL championships and other strong teams. I am ecstatic to be here because of that. A lot of programs don’t have that type of tradition or don’t have that type of expectation of the playoffs every year and winning playoff games like they did last year.”

Seth Napierkowski stepped down in early December after five seasons at the helm of the Dynamos.

He went 25-26 overall and helped the Dynamos to a 7-5 mark this past season. His final victory was a 28-0 WPIAL Class A first-round upset of West Greene.

Seventeen seniors moved on from the team, and Tempalski said opportunities abound for the mix of newcomers and returning talent.

“We’ve been in the high 20s a couple of times for workouts,” Tempalski said. “When I introduced myself to the guys, I told them that there is absolutely nothing predetermined as far as their standing with the program. I didn’t know anything about what the guys did in workouts, practices or games in the past. They are showing me everything for the first time.

“Because last fall’s team was so senior-laden, all of the guys now are staring at opportunities. I told all of them, ‘Show me what ya got.’”

Getting up to speed this spring, Tempalski said, also has included assembling a coaching staff for the first time. He said he found immediate comfort knowing that program mainstays such as Nick Spehar and Chip Moyes will continue on the staff.

“Nick has been here for a long time, and he accepted me with open arms and accepted all of the little adjustments that I will bring to the table,” Tempalski said. “Everyone loves Chip and has spoken so highly of him. I am looking forward to listening to a lot of the things they have done here and that have worked so well. There are others who have worked with the program for the past 10 to 15 years who want to stay involved. I feel really comfortable and confident with the staff we are putting together.”

