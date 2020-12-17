New dates set for Powerade, Southmoreland wrestling tournaments

Thursday, December 17, 2020 | 10:24 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc celebrates his victory over Aiden Lewis of Cedar Cliff in the finals of the state tournament last season. Hempfield was entered in the Powerade tournament before it was rescheduled.

The Powerade Holiday Tournament has a new date.

Tournament director Frank Vulcano said the event will take place Jan. 29-30 at Monroeville Convention Center.

Powerade originally was scheduled for Dec. 28- 29, but Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to halt high school athletic until Jan. 4 in hopes of helping slow the spread of covid-19 transmission forced Vulcano to postpone the wrestling tournament until the last weekend of January.

The tournament comes between the WPIAL section team tournament on Jan. 27 and the start of the WPIAL team tournament on Feb. 1.

Vulcano is hoping many of the teams originally entered in the tournament will be able to attend. Among the top teams in the country that may participate include Wyoming Seminary, Bethlehem Catholic, Waynesburg, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Latrobe, Seneca Valley, Kiski Area and Reynolds.

The Southmoreland Holiday Tournament also has a new date. It is now set for Saturday, Jan. 23 at the Mt. Pleasant Sportzone.

Before the shutdown, the 21st annual edition of the tournament was scheduled for Dec. 28.

