New Penn-Trafford soccer coach Suchko wants to restore tradition

By:

Sunday, July 9, 2023 | 4:53 PM

Metro Creative

Ben Suchko played soccer at Hempfield, and he remembers another local program having a reputation at that time.

“Penn-Trafford was a juggernaut,” he said. “They were bruisers.”

Now the first-year coach at Penn-Trafford, Suchko thinks that luster has worn off and something needs to change to restore it.

“P-T has been mediocre for about 10 years now,” he said. “The program has been stuck in neutral. There are some things we’re working on to change that.”

A state trooper out of Gibsonia, Suchko is set to take over after the resignation of Sotiri Tsourekis, who went 21-26-1 with two playoff trips in three seasons leading the Warriors.

Suchko, 36, played Division II college soccer at Tusulum (Tenn.). The former midfielder’s only WPIAL coaching experience came during a three-year stint as an assistant with the Yough boys from 2008-11.

But he has extensive time with club programs at Century and Foothills and has volunteered with Loyalhanna United.

“I wasn’t able to coach (high school soccer) with my job, but now I have the opportunity to get back into it,” Suchko said. “I have been coaching high school (aged) players since 2008. I have bounced all over the place.”

Suchko, who is in the process of building a home in Penn Township not far from the high school, currently lives in McCandless with his wife and stepson.

He has been meeting with the current team, which boasts 15 seniors, about once a week since May.

His long-term plan is to get the Warriors to play a 3-4-3 wingback offense to accelerate scoring. For now, he has a basic 4-4-2 look to get the players started.

He said players seemed taken aback, but excited, when he introduced a more offensive-minded approach.

“I expect more out of our offense,” he said. “I want to get a possession, attacking style going.”

Penn-Trafford finished 9-9-1 last season and fell to Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, in the first round of the WPIAL 3A playoffs.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford