No. 1 Moon shuts out Bethel Park, clinches Allegheny Six title
By:
Friday, October 22, 2021 | 10:45 PM
Moon has a fondness for physical football, clock-devouring drives and 225-pound running backs.
It’s a combination that worked again Friday night. But with their usual big-bodied back limited by an injury, senior Ben Bladel became the Tigers’ battering ram and scored the first touchdown in a 30-0 victory over Bethel Park to clinch at least a share of the Allegheny Six title.
Four different running backs reached the end zone for the top-ranked Tigers (9-0, 4-0), who rushed for 295 yards.
Top rusher Dylan Sleva was limited to playing defense Friday to protect an ankle he injured last week. So, Bladel, who’s an all-conference defensive end and tight end, was asked to bring that physical force to the backfield.
The 225-pound senior rushed for 63 yards on five carries including a 26-yard touchdown that set the first-quarter tone for Moon’s offense. He also had a key strip-sack in the third quarter en route to the defense’s second shutout.
Bethel Park (5-4, 3-1) was held to nine yards of offense in the first half and finished with only 62.
Moon can clinch the conference title outright with a win next week at West Allegheny (4-4, 1-3). The title is the team’s second in three years.
The Tigers led 9-0 at halftime on Bladel’s touchdown run and a 34-yard field goal by Jacob Wieland.
The difference was only nine points but Moon had dominated time of possession. Bethel Park’s offense had the ball for about 6 minutes in the first half. The Black Hawks had only 12 offensive snaps, three punts and a kneel down before halftime.
Joe Cotton extended Moon’s lead with a 21-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, before Jeremiah Dean and Ian Foster each scored in the fourth. Dean reached the end zone on a 4-yard run and Foster’s touchdown covered seven yards.
This story will be updated.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Bethel Park, Moon
More High School Football• Mt. Lebanon football team easily handles Seneca Valley
• Field day for California defense in shutout against Monessen
• Upper St. Clair rallies for win, honors Jim Render
• McKeesport knocks off TJ, sets up winner-take-all showdown with Belle Vernon next week
• Jeannette transfers lead Greensburg Central Catholic to win over Jayhawks