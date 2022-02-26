No. 1 North Hills celebrates 4th win over rival North Allegheny in WPIAL quarterfinals

Friday, February 25, 2022 | 11:12 PM

As the saying goes, it’s tough to beat a basketball team three times in one season, but what’s the saying about four times?

Ask North Hills.

Indians sophomore Royce Parham scored 24 points, senior Alex Smith had 21, and No. 1 seed North Hills celebrated a victory over No. 8 North Allegheny for the fourth time this season Friday night.

North Hills leaned on its size and strength in the paint for a 61-53 win at home in a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal that seemed like a potential trap for the undefeated Indians, who had a first-round bye. The teams’ Feb. 11 matchup was a one-point game, yet the Indians found themselves opening the playoffs with another game against their rivals.

“North Hills-North Allegheny is one of the biggest rivalries in the WPIAL, so it’s always special,” Smith said. “We knew from the jump that they gave us the toughest games throughout the whole year. We knew it was no cakewalk in the quarterfinals.”

North Hills scored 32 points in the paint, added 22 more at the free throw line and made only one 3-pointer. Some layups were a result of breaking North Allegheny’s press, but North Hills also tried to work the ball to the 6-foot-6 Parham and 6-3 Smith around the basket.

“We were kind of taking what they were giving,” North Hills coach Buzz Gabos said. “They really pressured us on the perimeter and made it tough out there. We have an advantage with Royce, obviously. But guys did a good job of taking the right angles and finishing.”

The Indians also out-rebounded NA by 10.

Parham scored 17 first-half points and the Indians led 33-25 at half. Smith and Parham combined for a 9-0 run in the first quarter with seven points from Smith.

“They’re physical in posting guys up,” NA coach Dave DeGregorio said. “When Parham is getting the ball down there, it’s opening up things for other guys. You’ve got to guard him with a man-and-a-half all the time. And when he has it, you’ve got to guard him with two.”

The win advances North Hills (23-0) to face No. 4 Mt. Lebanon (16-8) in a semifinal Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. No. 2 Fox Chapel (22-1) and No. 3 Central Catholic (18-5) will meet in the other semifinal.

North Hills hadn’t reached a WPIAL semifinal since 2017, when Smith’s brother, Nick, was a senior for the Indians.

Kyrell Hutcherson led North Allegheny (15-9) with 17 points and Matt McDonough had 10 on a night when the Tigers didn’t shoot well. They went 6 for 25 from 3-point range, including 1 for 11 in the second half.

North Allegheny trailed 46-33 in the third quarter but narrowed that gap to five midway through the fourth. A driving layup and foul shot by McDonough reduced North Hills’ lead to 50-45 with four minutes left.

That’s was the closest NA could get.

A layup by Hutcherson had North Allegheny back within five about a minute later, but North Hills answered with two free throws by Smith and a press-break layup by Devin Burgess to lead 56-47 with less than three minutes left.

North Hills kept the lead with foul shots. Parham didn’t make a basket in the second half but went 7 for 8 from the line. Combined, the Indians finished 22 for 32 on free throws with 22 taken after halftime.

In all, North Allegheny shot seven free throws and made five.

“This was the most we’ve pressured them,” DeGregorio said. “You had to change something a little bit (from the previous games). … Maybe because we’re more aggressive, we get some more fouls.”

North Hills won the previous matchups, 69-59, 75-52 and 60-59.

“All three games were good games,” Gabos said. “The last one they missed a shot at the buzzer to beat us. … We just knew we were going to have to be really, really good to beat them.”

