No. 2 North Catholic shuts out No. 3 Avonworth to advance to WPIAL Class 3A final

By:

Friday, November 19, 2021 | 10:42 PM

William Whalen | For the Tribune-Review Players from North Catholic and Avonworth prepare for the coin toss prior to their WPIAL Class 2A semifinal game Nov. 19, 2021, at Fox Chapel.

It wasn’t easy but North Catholic is back in the WPIAL championship game.

Backed by a stout defensive effort and a second-half touchdown, the No. 2 seeded Trojans downed No. 3 Avonworth, 7-0, in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals Friday night at Fox Chapel.

“It was just a classic football game,” North Catholic coach Pat O’Shea said. “At any point, the game could have gone either way, especially at the end there. For a semifinal game, it was an awesome one.”

North Catholic returns to Heinz Field for the first time since 2013 when the Trojans downed Sto-Rox to claim their first WPIAL title.

“It was a great football game to watch, great football game to be a spectator,” Avonworth coach Duke Johncour said. “Not great to be on our sideline at the outcome but two great teams battling. What more can you ask for?”

It was a certainly a battle, and the feeling was the team to score first would advance. Led by quarterback Joey Prentice’s 179 passing yards, the Trojans (12-0) managed to move the ball between the 20’s, but the Avonworth defense stiffened and turned the Trojans away most of the game.

Despite the scoreless first half, North Catholic control possession but not the scoreboard. The ‘Lopes managed just 12 plays and one first down in the first half against an aggressive Trojans’ defense.

“Last week was kind of an anomaly,” O’Shea said about his defense that allowed 41 points to Keystone Oaks in the quarterfinals but averages 7.7 points allowed. “You could tell this past week at practice they were disappointed. They stepped up when they needed, and they were back to themselves tonight.”

Avonworth (9-3) took the opening possession of the second half and went exclusively to the wildcat formation with senior running back Ian Syam leading the charge. The ‘Lopes started the drive at their own 36-yard line and turned the ball over on downs at the North Catholic 12. Syam paced the Avonworth offense with 111 yards rushing.

The lone scoring drive of the night came on an 11-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off when Prentice scored from 1 yard out with 1 minute, 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Avonworth defense forced three turnovers, all fumbles, but the ‘Lopes offense couldn’t get anything going.

“Turing the ball over three times and not giving up any points, that’s something the defense should hang their hats on,” O’Shae said. “When you see three turnovers, usually you lose.”

Avonworth made things interesting inside the final few minutes of the game. The ‘Lopes put together their best drive of the game and looked to tie it before junior Mitch Lanthaler intercepted Avonworth QB Nate Harper and ran it down to the Avonworth 38 with 1:42 remaining. The next play, the ‘Lopes recovered a North Catholic fumble at their own 44 and were back in business. Nothing came easy all game for the Trojans.

Avonworth nearly tied the game on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Harper to wide receiver Tyler Schleis with just over 1 minute remaining, but a holding call brought it back and Avonworth was unable to recover.

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles I guess,” Johncour said.

The Trojans will face top-seeded Central Valley at Heinz Field at noon next Saturday.

“It feels awesome,” O’Shea said. “Hats off to the kids, they just did phenomenal job today.”

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

