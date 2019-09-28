No. 3 Central Catholic leans on talented line, Eddy Tillman to defeat No. 1 Pine-Richland

Friday, September 27, 2019 | 11:20 PM

Eddy Tillman rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns Friday night as third-ranked Central Catholic defeated No. 1 Pine-Richland, 29-7, at Carnegie Mellon.

Pine-Richland’s defense entered allowing less than a touchdown a week but Central Catholic tripled that average in the second quarter alone. Tillman had touchdown runs of 12 and 5 yards and Sharod Lindsey scored on a 14-yard reception as the Vikings built a 20-0 lead.

Central Catholic (5-1, 3-1) leaned on its talented linemen, controlled the line of scrimmage and found success with Tillman. Just as important, the Vikings had no turnovers.

Miscues hurt Pine-Richland (5-1, 3-1). The Rams fumbled once, had a punt blocked and committed 13 penalties.

Central Catholic capitalized on the field position. The Vikings’ touchdown drives covered 16, 45, 57 and 40 yards. Tillman’s third touchdown was a 43-yarder in the third, and kicker Johnathan Opalko added a 31-yard field goal.

Cole Spencer scored Pine-Richland’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run just before halftime to trail 20-7.

