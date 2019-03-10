No shortage of energy for Apollo-Ridge softball

By: William Whalen

Saturday, March 9, 2019 | 7:58 PM

Apollo-Ridge senior pitcher Mollie Charlton felt it. Heck, she could almost taste it.

Charlton remembers last season’s WPIAL Class AA playoff game against No. 4 seed Mohawk so vividly, the hairs on her arm stand up.

The feeling of electricity that passed through every one of Charlton’s teammates that day had Apollo-Ridge thinking upset. It was coming together. The Vikings were poised to shock the WPIAL with a first-round upset and come away with the program’s first playoff win in 14 years.

And then, the rains came. The game, scoreless at the time, was called. Both teams returned the next day, Mohawk scored 15 runs over the third and four innings to send the Vikings packing.

“That first day for the playoff game last year, our team was just electric,” said Charlton, a three-time all-section honoree. “We just connected. Our throws were on, and we were communicating as a team. I really feel if we would’ve stayed that first day and the weather would have cooperated, we would have won that game.

“We were playing, keeping up with them. Came back the next day, started the game in the half inning and they hit really well.”

Charlton, a Washington & Jefferson softball commit, is hoping the Vikings can find that “electric” feeling early in the season and ride it to the program’s first section title since 1988 and maybe a first-round playoff win.

“We got some new talent coming in, and I honestly think that when our team focuses and harnesses our talent, I honestly think we can win the section this year,” Charlton said.

The injury bug bit Apollo-Ridge, which finished last season 6-7 overall, 6-4 in section, early last season. All-section catcher Sidney Shaeffer went down with an ACL injury before the regular season started. The injury forced Vikings coach John Kinnamon to move players into unfamiliar positions.

“With all the injuries, it’s almost comical when we sit back and look at all of the stuff that happened last year,” Kinnamon said. “We were better than our record. I don’t know if it’s unfinished business, but I think we have a little something to prove. Let’s put it that way.”

There’s plenty of optimism swirling through Spring Church. Shaeffer will be back behind the plate, and the Vikings return a majority of their starting lineup.

Sophomore Addie Baustert will return to first base. Junior Kylee Wynn, who filled in at catcher last season, will go back to second base.

Kinnamon found a spot for freshman Bailey Zidek at shortstop and all-section junior Destinee Bowen will be back at third base.

“We’ve got a real good freshman coming up in freshman Bailey Zidek,” Kinnamon said. “She’s fast, has a good arm, a good bat and just an all-around good athlete. She’s one of those girls you can put into any position.”

To make room for Zidek, Kinnamon moved junior Emma Rametta from shortstop to center field. Sophomore Morgan Shupe will start in left field, and Amber Earnest has the edge to start in right field.

Kinnamon likes Rametta’s defense.

“She’s super bright and has a super softball IQ,” Kinnamon said. “She can run the outfield, and she can run the infield from the outfield.”

Charlton will bring the energy as the Vikings No. 1 pitcher. Shupe and junior Raven Murray will back up Charlton.

“I do feel a little bit of pressure, but more than that, I feel extremely confident,” Charlton said. “I’m really excited to see what the season brings and feel that we’re going to do well.”

The Vikings are back in Section 2-2A this season, but it has a whole new look. Gone are North Catholic, Greensburg Central Catholic and Springdale. Northgate and Shady Side Academy remain. Apollo-Ridge will face newcomers Riverview, Serra Catholic, Sto-Rox and Vincentian Academy in section play.

Apollo-Ridge will begin the regular season at home against St. Joseph on March 22 and will travel to Sto-Rox on March 26 to open the section schedule.

“They’ve gotten to a point where they expect to win,” Kinnamon said. “The culture is changing.”

