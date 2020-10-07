No immediate plans for Norwin to suspend sports amid covid-19 shutdown

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 9:32 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Fans are largely absent from the stands before Norwin’s game against Hempfield on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Norwin Senior High School.

Norwin is shutting down five schools, including its high school, after seven confirmed cases of covid-19 in the district. But there are no plans to suspend high school athletics.

Several Norwin teams played Wednesday, including the girls soccer team, after the district’s announcement that five new cases were traced to Norwin schools by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“Given our current situation, the students in question did not have direct contact with the members of our athletic teams that are able to continue to participate,” Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell said. “We are following the (Department of Health) guidelines, our students are working remotely and we are safely able to participate in athletics. We will continue to monitor accordingly.”

Norwin Superintendent Jeff Taylor said in a written update to the district that athletes should expect to receive information from their coach or adviser “as to how they will be impacted.”

The high school, middle school, intermediate school and Hahntown and Sunset Valley elementary schools will close until Oct. 13 at the earliest.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin