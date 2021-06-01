North Allegheny ace shuts down Hempfield, leads Tigers to record 8th WPIAL title

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 | 9:52 PM

Hempfield got an early look at right-hander Kyle Demi a few weekends ago, but that sneak peek at the North Allegheny ace didn’t help much Tuesday night.

Both times, Demi was dominant.

The senior struck out 11 in six shutout innings as top-seeded North Allegheny defeated No. 3 Hempfield, 4-0, in the WPIAL Class 6A final at Wild Things Park in Washington.

Demi allowed only two hits and two walks.

His championship outing was reminiscent of May 15, when Demi faced 15 batters and struck out 10 in a nonsection win over Hempfield.

This time, he didn’t let a runner reach third.

NA reliever Joe Lang pitched a scoreless seventh.

The WPIAL title was North Allegheny’s eighth, giving the Tigers the most in league history. They had been tied with McKeesport and Allegheny, which each won seven.

But this was NA’s first title since 2013 after falling short in 2017 and ’18, as the WPIAL runner-up both years.

Hempfield (15-8) was making its first appearance in the WPIAL finals.

North Allegheny (20-3) scored two runs in the third inning and one each in the fifth and sixth. The Tigers collected seven hits, including a solo homer by Spencer Barnett, a sixth-inning blast that tied NA’s single-season record with eight.

Three runs were charged to Hempfield starter Phil Fox, who allowed five hits, two walks and struck out seven in 42⁄ 3 innings.

In the third, with two on, two out and first base open, Hempfield decided to pitch to Cole Young, and the Duke recruit capitalized. Young swung at Fox’s first pitch and drove a two-run single into right field, scoring Aaron Kalaska and Erik Sundgren for a 2-0 lead.

Young leads NA with 22 walks, but walking him isn’t an easy choice. The Tigers’ next batter, cleanup hitter Danny Gallon, leads the team with a .459 average.

The RBIs pushed Young’s total to 21.

North Allegheny added a run in the fifth without a hit in the inning. Ethan Gavlik was hit by a pitch, stole second and reached third on a throwing error. Gavlik scored on a passed ball by Jake Kramer, who’d just relieved Fox.

In the sixth, Barnett hit a leadoff homer to right to make it 4-0.

Hempfield’s two hits were both singles, by Christian Zilli and Brandon Coughlin.

North Allegheny had been tied with Allegheny and McKeesport with seven WPIAL title but neither of those schools has won in decades. McKeesport’s most recent title was in 1963. Allegheny won seven between 1914 and ’22.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

