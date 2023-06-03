North Allegheny AD Bob Bozzuto looking to revive Murrysville American Legion baseball

By:

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Owen Sinclair hits a game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning May 8 at Haymaker Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Max Bernadowski puts a tag on Penn-Trafford’s Brody Hoffman, who is called safe in the seventh inning Monday, May 8, 2023, at Haymaker Park. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Cole Brinker with an RBI hit against Penn-Trafford Monday, May 8, 2023, at Haymaker Park. Previous Next

Bob Bozzuto loves baseball. He’ll talk all day about the game he loves.

He also loves to teach. The WPIAL baseball committee chairman wants to see players develop into stars and enjoy the game.

Why else would the Hempfield Township native and North Allegheny athletic director return to coaching American Legion baseball in Murrysville.

Bozzuto built a strong program in Murrysville in the late 1980s and ’90s, one that played for District 31 and Region 7 titles.

He came back as an assistant in 2022 and has taken over as coach this season.

Bozzuto said he’s not making any predictions on how his team will finish in 2023, but he’s hoping to place at least in the top four in District 31.

“I want to revive the program in Murrysville and help rebuild the District 31 league,” Bozzuto said. “Jason (Bush, District 31 president and Region 7 director) is doing a great job keeping American Legion baseball alive, but he needs more cooperation.

“I want to teach the players that play for me the proper way to play the game and respect the process. I can be demanding, but I want what’s good for the game.”

Murrysville is off to a 3-0-1 start to the season, including a 2-0 mark in District 31 play.

And Bozzuto, the former Franklin Regional athletic director, has many of the players from the Panthers varsity and the 2022 Junior Legion state championship team playing for him. He said he’d like to get them all, but some opted for travel ball.

“When I coached here before, I had the best players on the team,” Bozzuto said. “I coach by the four ‘Ds’: desire, discipline, dedication and determination.

“In order to play at the level I want them to play, they must by committed. You’re either interested or all in. If you’re just interested, you’re not all in.”

And Bozzuto wants the players to be all in.

Some of the players Bozzuto is counting on include pitcher/shortstop Max Bernadowski, pitcher/utility player Blake Bertucci, first baseman Owen Sinclair, pitcher/first baseman Ryan DalCanton, shortstop Cole Brinker, pitcher/third baseman Josh Hudak, pitcher/third baseman Brody Reese and outfielder/pitcher Roman Sarnic. DalCanton is a 2022 Franklin Regional graduate who attends Mount Union.

“I’m pleasantly surprised how the team has responded,” Bozzuto said. “They players are working hard. Hopefully we turn the corner and get back some of the players that opted for travel ball.

“Hopefully, they’ll see they can get better coaching here and have fun with their friends.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional