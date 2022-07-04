North Allegheny again finishes atop Class 6A Trib Cup standings

Monday, July 4, 2022 | 9:55 AM

North Allegheny winning the Trib HSSN Cup comes as no surprise. The fact that it was closer than usual did make things interesting in the 6A chase.

A strong athletic season at Mt. Lebanon kept it close, but in the end, NA still won comfortably to keep intact its two decade streak of winning the Trib Cup in the WPIAL’s highest classification.

The Trib HSSN Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Since the contest began, North Allegheny has won every Cup, sometimes lapping the competition and finishing with double the points as the second place school.

“Winning the Trib Cup is very important to our students, staff and Tiger Nation,” North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto said. “This is one of our goals each year. We appreciate the Trib and HSSN for their dedication to high school athletics.”

The Tigers sports programs earned points in an amazing 23 of the 24 sports in the competition. In comparison, runner-up Mt. Lebanon registered points in 18 sports.

North Allegheny teams won six WPIAL championships in this school year, claiming gold in girls volleyball, boys cross country, girls cross country, girls swimming, boys volleyball and girls track.

However what makes NA so dominant is the success the Tigers have had in the PIAA playoffs.

The Tigers won state championships in boys and girls volleyball and boys and girls cross country.

“The WPIAL championship is very important because that is your district,” Bozzuto said. “But the big prize is at the PIAA level, and that is where the focus is.”

Buoyed by a WPIAL and PIAA championship in football and district crowns in girls basketball and baseball, Mt. Lebanon finished with a comfortable spot in second place.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Fox Chapel, Seneca Valley and Peters Township.

Through July, the Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to saluting the six cup champions.

Class 6A final standings

1. North Allegheny – 1,010

2. Mt. Lebanon – 705

3. Fox Chapel – 600

4. Seneca Valley – 595

5. Peters Township – 460

6. Upper St. Clair – 345

7. Norwin – 290

8. Butler – 285

9. Pine-Richland – 260

10. Central Catholic/Oakland Catholic – 260

11. Bethel Park – 240

12. Hempfield – 175

13. Canon-McMillan – 150

14. Baldwin – 40

