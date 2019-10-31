North Allegheny, Aliquippa slide down while the Trib 10 crowns a new No. 1

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 10:26 PM

Week 9 was divine for all but two of the members of last week’s The Trib Ten.

As we said goodbye to the regular season in the WPIAL, two teams from last week’s power rankings lost and tumbled, but still remain ranked heading into the postseason.

Top-ranked North Allegheny lost sole possession of first place in Class 6A and dropped five spots after falling big to Pine-Richland.

Aliquippa was routed at home by Central Valley and the Quips fell six spots from No. 4 to No. 10.

Those two dropping opened the door for the other eight teams to advance at least one if not two spots.

Everybody is now looking up to the mighty TJ, as Thomas Jefferson slides into the No. 1 spot in this week’s power rankings.

Here are the rankings heading into Week Ten. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Last week’s ranking follows current record.

WPIAL Football Trib Ten

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Thomas Jefferson, 10-0, (2), hosts Montour on Friday on Trib HSSN

2. Penn-Trafford, 9-1, (3), hosts Fox Chapel on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 9-1, (5), Quarterfinal bye, no game this weekend

4. Pine-Richland, 9-1, (6), Quarterfinal bye, no game this weekend

5. Gateway, 8-2, (7), hosts Shaler on Friday on Trib HSSN

6. North Allegheny, 9-1, (1), hosts Canon-McMillan on Friday on Trib HSSN

7. Penn Hills, 9-1, (8), hosts Latrobe on Friday on Trib HSSN

8. Central Valley, 9-1, (9), hosts Mt. Pleasant on Friday on Trib HSSN

9. South Fayette, 9-1, (10), hosts West Mifflin on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. Aliquippa, 9-1, (4), hosts Elizabeth Forward on Friday on Trib HSSN

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

