North Allegheny, Ambridge hold their top spots in boys volleyball coaches rankings

By:

Monday, April 19, 2021 | 1:21 PM

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review Ambridge’s Tyler McKight volleys the ball against Latrobe during the 2021 Hempfield Spartan Volleyball Tournament Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Hempfield.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its WPIAL Week 4 boys rankings Monday morning, and North Allegheny (Class AAA) and Ambridge (Class AA) maintained their No. 1 positions in their respective polls.

In Class AAA, Seneca Valley remained at No. 2, while Hempfield, which made it to the finals of its own tournament Saturday before falling to Shaler, bumped up one spot to No. 3.

The Spartans enter the week 3-0 in Section 3.

The same 10 teams returned to the top 10 in Class AAA with movement within that grouping.

Butler is No. 4, and Peters Township remains at No. 5, followed by Penn-Trafford, Norwin, Fox Chapel, Latrobe and Upper St. Clair.

The top four in Class AA — Ambridge, North Catholic, Seton LaSalle and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart — stayed the same.

Thomas Jefferson (No. 5) and Deer Lakes (No. 6) traded places, and Mars (No. 7) and Hopewell (No. 8) held their places.

Plum (No. 9) and Keystone Oaks (No. 10) returned to the top 10.

As with every week, all 39 boys head coaches had the opportunity to cast a ballot for the team rankings.

The Players of the Week again are selected by the coaches association based on coaches nominations.

Western Pa. Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL rankings

Last week’s rankings in parentheses

Class AAA

1. North Allegheny (1)

2. Seneca Valley (2)

3. Hempfield (4)

4. Butler (3)

5. Peters Township (5)

6. Penn-Trafford (6)

7. Norwin (8)

8. Fox Chapel (10)

9. Latrobe (7)

10. Upper St. Clair (9)

Other teams receiving votes:

Shaler, Pine Richland

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Jarred Schoffstall, senior, setter, Penn-Trafford

Frankie Newell, senior, outside hitter, Latrobe

Sean Gordon, junior, opposite hitter, Hempfield

Class AA

1. Ambridge (1)

2. North Catholic (2)

3. Seton LaSalle (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (4)

5. Thomas Jefferson (6)

6. Deer Lakes (5)

7. Mars (7)

8. Hopewell (8)

9. Plum (NR)

10 Keystone Oaks (NR)

Class AA Players of the Week:

Ronin Kittrell, senior, outside hitter, Ambridge

Sean Weldon, senior, middle hitter, Seton LaSalle

Chris Lewis, junior, outside hitter, Gateway

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Ambridge, Butler, Deer Lakes, Fox Chapel, Gateway, Hempfield, Hopewell, Keystone Oaks, Latrobe, Mars, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Norwin, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair