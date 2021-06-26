North Allegheny baseball appreciates contribution of seniors, looks to bright future

Friday, June 25, 2021 | 8:56 PM

North Allegheny’s Cole Young shared hugs and handshakes with teammates near the first base dugout at Penn State’s baseball field, season-ending thank yous to the seniors whose high school careers were ending there.

But after falling one run short in the state finals, the junior shortstop added that a return trip to Medlar Field next spring would soon be on their minds.

“Right now, I’m thinking about how much I love the seniors,” said Young, after North Allegheny lost to La Salle College, 2-1, in the PIAA Class 6A finals June 18.

“It’s going to suck not having them next year. But I’m very excited for next year too.”

North Allegheny started four juniors and one sophomore this season, so their WPIAL and PIAA championship windows aren’t closing. Along with Young, the Tigers bring back second baseman Spencer Barnett, catcher Aaron Posey, third baseman Aaron Galaska and right fielder Erik Sundgren.

Combined, those five contributed 90 runs, 103 RBIs and 18 home runs. Young is committed to Duke, and Barnett is a West Virginia recruit.

“There’s no reason we can’t be back here again next year,” NA coach Andrew Heck said, “and I hope the younger kids take from (this experience) that it takes hard work, it takes a little bit of luck, it takes a little bit of grinding things out.”

This was a banner year for North Allegheny, which went 23-4 overall. All four losses were by one run. The Tigers won their record eighth WPIAL title June 1 with a 4-0 victory over Hempfield. They followed that celebration with their first PIAA finals appearance in 21 years.

In the state finals, La Salle College starter Ryan Marler, a right-hander who leaned heavily on his change-up, held fastball-hitting North Allegheny to five hits, all singles.

The Tigers’ only run came in the sixth inning when Young drew a leadoff walk, stole second and reached third on a throwing error. He scored on senior Danny Gallon’s RBI single, cutting La Salle’s lead to 2-1.

“We want to be back here. Obviously, that’s the goal,” Young said. “We’re super pumped for next year, but right now I’m just sad that all the seniors are going away.”

NA’s graduation list included first baseman Gallon, the team leader in RBIs (32), batting average (.480), hits (36) and doubles (nine). He ranked second in runs with 26.

Also gone from the starting lineup will be left fielder Ethan Gavlik, center fielder Logan Andreyko and designated hitter Joe Manesitios.

NA’s top three pitchers were seniors: Kyle Demi (9-1, 0.87 ERA), Brady Palmer (7-0, 2.32) and Joe Lang (4-2, 0.94).

“It’s a great team. I love this team a lot,” Heck said. “I love the senior class. We had a season taken away from us last year. We’ve come out hungry.”

The WPIAL title was North Allegheny’s first since 2013 following runner-up finishes in 2017 and ’18. The appearance in the state finals was NA’s first since 2000.

“What we take away from this season is there are a lot of good things to come within our program,” Heck said. “I’m just very proud of the seniors. I hope that the underclassmen — which we have a lot of, and a lot played for us — that they know this is what it feels like. This is a great taste of it.”

