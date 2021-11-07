North Allegheny beats rival Shaler in instant classic to take 8th WPIAL volleyball title

By:

Saturday, November 6, 2021 | 11:36 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny celebrates after beating Shaler in the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny celebrates after beating Shaler in the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Claudia Clontz tries to save the ball in against North Allegheny during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman defends a shot against Shaler’s Mia Schubert and Candace Kozej (85) during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny celebrates with the trophy after beating Shaler in the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Ella Deeter hits against Shaler’s Hilary Quinn and Mackenzie Barr (24) during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Hanna DeJidas with a dig against North Allegheny during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Maddie Fickess and Rachel Burton defend on Shaler’s Hilary Quinn during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Mia Schubert hits against North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Carissa Tresser with a kill against Shaler during the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball championship Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center. Previous Next

After splitting a pair of matches in the regular season, No. 1 North Allegheny and No. 2 Shaler did not disappoint when the two powers from Section 1-4A met for the third time Saturday.

A wild, five-set match ended with the top-seeded Tigers claiming their eighth WPIAL title and second in a row.

North Allegheny dropped the first two games of the WPIAL Class 4A championship match, 25-19, 25-22, and found their backs to the wall. But the Tigers took the final three sets, including a 15-13 victory in the deciding set to secure the championship.

This was familiar territory for the Tigers, who were making their fifth straight championship game appearance.

It was also the second straight matchup against Shaler that saw North Allegheny come back from a 2-0 deficit, only this time, it came on the biggest stage in WPIAL volleyball.

“I wish we wouldn’t make a habit of it,” first-year North Allegheny coach Russ Hoburg said. “But yeah, I’m proud of the team. That’s a pretty gutsy effort going down 0-2.”

Shaler got off to a quick start thanks to senior Mia Schubert, who picked up five first-set kills, including the set clincher. But after the dominating start for the Titans, the Tigers started to right the ship thanks to some great play from Ohio State commit Mia Tuman, Ella Deeter and Jadyn Perkins.

Down 0-2, North Allegheny turned up the heat, outscoring Shaler 25-18 in two straight sets, forcing another five-set match.

The fifth set went back in forth with both teams trading the lead. Things looked to swing in Shaler’s favor after a rotation error put the Titans up 9-7. North Allegheny showed no quit, as the Tigers forced things even at 12 before getting set point at 14-13. Shaler, looking for the tie, fed Schubert, who sent one just wide, giving the Tigers another title.

Shaler was moments away from its first district title, but ballhanding proved to be the difference in North Allegheny’s turnaround.

“I think in the beginning, we were much better with our ballhandling,” Shaler coach Paul Stadelman said. “Toward the latter half, the ballhandling fell apart and some of those close plays we just did not come out on top.”

This instant classic came down to which team had the momentum at the end, and it belonged to the Tigers, who kept faith alive knowing they have done it before.

“We knew if we could get the momentum on our side, we knew there was a shot, and I’m glad we went out swinging,” Hoburg said.

Both teams’ seasons will continue on, as they will join No. 5 Armstrong and No. 7 Plum in the PIAA postseason. Both coaches would welcome another rematch between the Class 4A WPIAL powers.

North Allegheny is going for its fifth straight state title and eighth overall.

Tags: North Allegheny, Shaler