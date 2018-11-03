North Allegheny girls claim 4th PIAA cross country title

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, November 3, 2018 | 2:42 PM

HERSHEY — The North Allegheny girls cross country team captured its fourth PIAA Class AAA team title and first since 1999, on Saturday at the wet and sloppy Parkview Cross Country Course.

Behind a strong performances from junior Hannah Lindgren (fourth overall), sophomore Keeley Misutksa (12 th ), freshman Rachel Hockenberry (17 th ), junior Caroline Daggett (27 th ) and freshman Maura Mlecko (43 rd ), the Tigers breezed to the victory, pleasing North Allegheny coach John Neff.

“The girls were headed in the right direction all season,” Neff said. “We were fortunate to be in this position and we executed.”

The Tigers finished with 65 team points to outdistance West Chester Henderson, which finished with 106. Fox Chapel, the returning champion, placed fifth and Oakland Catholic was seventh.

Other WPIAL runners to finish in the Top 25 included Fox Chapel senior Sarena Seeger (fifth), Moon freshman Mia Cochran (seventh), Oakland Catholic senior Hannah Schupansky (eighth), Fox Chapel junior Grace Sisson (ninth), Bethel Park sophomore Emily Carter (11 th ) and Kiski Area senior Kierra Shreffler (13 th ).

In the Class AA girls race, the South Fayette girls finished fourth behind Central Cambria (92), Danville (1-5) and Northwestern Lehigh (116). The Lions had 149 points.

Greensburg Salem girls finished ninth with 234 points.

The top WPIAL runner in Class AA was Brownsville junior Gionna Quarzo, who placed sixth. The other Top 25 finishers were Quaker Valley junior Annie Wicker (eighth), South Fayette junior Hailey Poe (17 th ) and Avonworth junior Anna Igims (25 th ).

In Class A, the top WPIAL team was Vincentian, which finished fourth behind Marion Center (96), Union City (139) and St. Joseph Catholic from District 6 (145). Vincentian had 159 points.

There were only five girls that placed in the Top 25 in Class A. The top WPIAL finisher was Shenango sophomore Carmen Medvit, fifth overall. The others finishers were Our Lady of the Sacred Heart junior Haley Hamilton (seventh), North Catholic freshman Alaina Hicks (18 th ), Vincentian junior Holly Walters (22 nd ) and Northgate senior Megan Wisniewski (23 rd ).

