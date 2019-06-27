North Allegheny lineman Jake Lugg chooses Ivy League football

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 11:05 PM

Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jake Lugg

The Ivy League added a top WPIAL lineman for the second time in two days when North Allegheny’s Jake Lugg committed Wednesday to Harvard.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound rising senior had more than a dozen Division 1 offers, many from Ivy, Patriot and Mid-American schools. He announced a Harvard offer May 19 and committed little more than a month later.

His Ivy League commitment was the WPIAL’s second this week. Thomas Jefferson lineman Mac Duda committed Tuesday to Princeton.

Lugg joins his brother Josh, a junior at Notre Dame, as Division 1 offensive line recruits.

I am proud to announce that I am committed to Harvard! God is good! #GoCrimson pic.twitter.com/UNtq1Oslyj — Jake Lugg (@jake_lugg) June 26, 2019

Had a great visit to Harvard today! Thank you @CoachTimMurphy and @CoachKKennedy pic.twitter.com/tFjtCwy7Qn — Jake Lugg (@jake_lugg) June 23, 2019

Had a great visit to Harvard this past weekend! Thank you @CoachKKennedy pic.twitter.com/T21eqEknQl — Jake Lugg (@jake_lugg) April 26, 2019

Tags: North Allegheny