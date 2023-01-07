North Allegheny notebook: 6 NA hockey players named PIHL all-stars

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny goalie Rylan Murphy was named a PIHL all-star for the 2022-23 season.

The North Allegheny ice hockey team is off to a 9-3 start this season and has generated 20 points in the PIHL Class 3A standings, second only to Seneca Valley (10-2, 21 points).

The Tigers were rewarded for their strong performance thus far, as six players were selected to the PIHL Class 3A all-star team on Jan. 4.

Seniors Matt Irvin and Luke Evans and junior Evan Perrotte were picked at forward. Senior defensemen Trey Gallo and Evan Barnhardt and senior goalie Rylan Murphy also were selected.

Gallo is a three-time all-star, while Irwin and Murphy were named for a second straight season.

North Allegheny coach Andrew Seiss will also be on the bench as one of the team’s coaches.

The PIHL all-star games will be played Jan. 29, at RMU Island Sports Center.

The Tigers are coming off a 5-4 loss in overtime to Pine-Richland on Jan. 2, at Baierl Ice Complex.

Cole Bianchin had a goal and two assists, and Nate Spak, Irvin and Gallo also added goals.

Pine-Richland’s Zachary Howard scored at 2:56 in overtime to secure the Rams’ victory.

NA wrestlers move to 2-0 in section

Led by pins by Gus Stedeford (107 pounds), Griffen Reid (121), Kyran Rautenbach (189) and Joseph Schneck (285), the North Allegheny wrestling team scored a 41-19 win over Pine-Richland in a Section 2-3A match Jan. 4.

Jayson Flener (145) won via tech fall, 18-2, in 5:45, and Michael Hershberger (172) and Aidan Buggey (215) won by decision. Casey Walker (114) and William Bentrim (127) won by forfeit for the Tigers (8-3, 2-0).

NA girls fall at Norwin

Last January, Norwin stunned then-No. 1 North Allegheny to snap the Tigers’ 33-game section winning streak.

The Tigers could not return the favor this time, with Norwin (9-1, 1-0) now the top-ranked team in WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball.

Behind balanced scoring and suffocating team defense that thrived in the second half, No. 1 Norwin took care of the visiting Tigers, 53-32, in Jan. 3’s Section 1 opener in North Huntingdon.

North Allegheny (4-3, 0-1), ranked No. 3 coming in, had just one field goal in the third quarter and went nearly 10 minutes without a basket that wasn’t a free throw.

North Allegheny senior Jasmine Timmerson, a Pitt commit, finally scored with 23 seconds left in the quarter for the Tigers’ first field goal since late in the second.

Timmerson finished with 20 points.

The game was just the second for North Allegheny against a WPIAL opponent all season.

The Tigers just returned from the KSA Holiday Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

Norwin and North Allegheny were the final two teams to open Section 1 play.

Tigers drop section opener

Isaiah Boice scored 19 points and Jonathan Anderson added 19 to help New Castle (9-0, 1-0) to a 59-49 win in its Section 1-6A opener against North Allegheny on Jan. 3.

Ty Iwanonkiw and Joey Dopirak scored 17 each for North Allegheny (3-5, 0-1).

The loss snapped the Tigers three-game winning streak.

