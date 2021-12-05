North Allegheny notebook: 7 Tigers earn 1st-team all-conference honors

By:

Sunday, December 5, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Kolin Dinkins works out during a summer practice in McCandless.

North Allegheny’s football team was rewarded its 7-5 season that ended in the WPIAL semifinals, when seven players were recognized last week with selection to the Big 5/6 all-conference team for Class 6A.

First-team honorees included senior guard Nick Frisco, senior wide receiver Dwayne Taylor, sophomore athlete Khiryn Boyd, senior defensive ends Will Sheridan and Jacob Porter, sophomore inside linebacker Tyree Alualu and senior defensive back Kolin Dinkins.

Senior defensive back Kyrell Hutcherson was a second-team selection.

Honorable mention laurels went to senior center Josh Ruppert, junior tackle Adullah Daud, senior tight end Connor Casten, sophomore quarterback Logan Kushner, senior running back JR Burton, senior wide receiver Cole Dorn and senior inside linebacker Dominic O’Barto.

Mt. Lebanon won its first WPIAL title in 21 years, and the undefeated Blue Devils were awarded nine first-team spots on the all-conference team.

Their coach, Bob Palko, also was honored as coach of the year.

The all-conference team was selected by coaches.

WPIAL runner-up Central Catholic also had nine first-team players.

Wells named all-state, all-region

North Allegheny junior forward Lucia Wells earned additional postseason accolades last week after scoring 23 goals this season for the NA girls soccer team.

Wells was selected all-state by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association.

She also earned all-region honors by the United States Coaches Association.

Earlier last month, she was named to the all-section and All-WPIAL teams.

Wells helped North Allegheny (16-1-1) win the Section 1-4A title and reach the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Coy commits to Wisconsin

North Allegheny senior wrestler Dylan Coy made a verbal commitment to Wisconsin late last month.

“Being a Badger gives me the best opportunity to succeed both as an athlete and as a student,” he posted on Twitter.

Coy won the WPIAL Class 3A championship at 120 pounds last season as a junior. He finished fifth at the PIAA Western Super Regional.

He finished 26-3 last season and has 90 wins in his career.

Hockey team riding 3-game winning streak

The North Allegheny ice hockey team scored a 5-2 win over Cathedral Prep on Nov. 18 to win its third straight game.

Cole Jackman, Nate Spak, Luke Washabaugh, Nolan Colinear and Patrick Buttignol scored.

Connor Chi had three assists.

Andrew Long made 21 saves to secure the victory.

The Tigers lead the Class 3A standings at 8-1.

Tags: North Allegheny