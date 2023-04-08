North Allegheny notebook: Jasmine Timmerson, Spencer Stefko earn postseason honors

Saturday, April 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jasmine Timmerson defends Norwin’s Kendall Berger during the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinals March, 17, 2023, at Fox Chapel Area High School.

North Allegheny’s girls basketball team earned some postseason honors by Trib HSSN on April 5.

Senior Jasmine Timmerson, a 5-foot-7 guard was named to the Terrific 10 all-stars.

The Pitt recruit, scored 30 points in the WPIAL finals to win her third district title in four years. Timmerson averaged 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for North Allegheny, which went 22-6 this winter and shared the section title. In her four years combined, the Tigers went 94-14. Along with her three WPIAL Class 6A titles, she also won a state title in 2021.

Coach Spencer Stefko was named Trib HSSN’s Class 6A Coach of the Year.

In the seven years since the WPIAL and PIAA expanded to six classifications, North Allegheny has won the 6A crown five times. However, there was something different about this 2023 title run. The Tigers were favorites, and sometimes heavy favorites, in their district championship wins in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. But this season, after finishing as co-champs in Section 1 with Norwin, North Allegheny was not the top seed. After beating Norwin in the semifinals, NA cruised to gold in the finals with a big win over top-seeded Upper St. Clair, 71-45.

Timmerson and Stefko also were selected to be part of the Roundball Classic senior all-star basketball games, set for May 18, 19 and 20 at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.

Timmerson and teammate Cam Phillips will play for Stefko on the Class 6A team, which will play the District 10 all-stars at 3 p.m. May 20.

Tigers baseball gets walk-off win

Andrew Hart hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth and JD Costanzo homered to lead North Allegheny (2-0) to an 8-7 nonsection win over Plum on April 3.

Hart and Spencer Barnett each went 3 for 4 for the Tigers.

Boys volleyball takes 2nd at Derry tourney

The North Allegheny boys volleyball team was runner-up at the Derry Invitational on April 1.

The Tigers went 4-2 in pool play and then defeated Altoona and Latrobe in the playoffs before falling to Shaler in the championship round.

North Allegheny also dropped a 3-1 decision to Shaler in section competition on March 30 to fall to 1-2 overall and in Section 2-3A.

Boys lacrosse routs North Hills

Jonathan Castillo had four goals, and Nick Sichak and Marc Bartolomucci each had hat tricks as North Allegheny beat North Hills, 15-6, in a Section 2-3A boys lacrosse match April 1.

Travis Lamark added two goals, and Evan Lyon, Sam Porter and M.J. Schwemmer also scored.

Beck Taucher made 10 saves to earn the win in goal for the Tigers (2-3, 1-0).

Youths shine at artistic swim meet

Pittsburgh Artistic Swimming traveled to the Capitol Classic in Manassas, Va., on March 26, and several area swimmers claimed medals in their first meet of the season.

In the novice division, Ellie Kutlenios and Bethany Kutlenios took first in the 13-and-over duet, and Bethany Kutlenios was first and Ellie Kutlenios was second in the 13-and-over solo category. The two then teamed with Tilly Becker and Grace Wu to take first in 13-and-over team.

Wu also placed third in the 11-12 trio with Mt. Lebanon’s Becker and Upper St. Clair’s Emily Lee.

