North Allegheny notebook: Rankin earns trip to PIAA tournament

By:

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin watches her fairway shot on Hole 17 during the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championship on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.

North Allegheny golfer Katie Rose Rankin has a trip planned to State College this month after she finished fourth at the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championships Oct. 4.

The WPIAL runner-up last season, Rankin shot 19-over par over two rounds, including an 85 in the final round at Valley Brook Country Club. The top seven finishers advanced to states.

She will compete at the PIAA championships Oct. 17-18, at Penn State.

North Allegheny teammates Lauren Kardos (20-over) and Megan Manesotis (24-over) finished 12th and 17th, respectively.

NA girls soccer shuts out North Hills

North Allegheny’s girls soccer team clinched a playoff berth Oct. 5 after a 7-0 victory over North Hills.

Pitt recruit Lucia Wells had three goals, Abigail Stager had two, and Libby Earley and Kanak Agarwal also scored for the Tigers (14-1, 10-1 in Section 1-4A).

Natalie Rak and Maggie Nestor combined on the shutout in net.

Tigers boys soccer sweeps North Hills

North Allegheny’s boys soccer team scored a 5-0 win over North Hills on Oct. 4, to complete a season sweep over the Indians.

Patrick Lopresti, Aidan Dyga, Gabi Gotz (2) and Ben Christian scored for the Tigers (8-5-1, 6-5) in the Section 1-4A victory.

NA tennis earns No. 4 seed

The North Allegheny girls tennis team was awarded the No. 4 seed for the WPIAL Class 3A tournament after finishing the regular season with an 11-2 record.

The Tigers were to open the playoffs Oct. 10 against Kiski Area.

North Allegheny ended the regular season with a 5-0 nonsection win over Franklin Regional.

Sara Fernandez, Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding won singles matches. Reagan Dougherty/Eileen Hu and Siya Jain/Camilla Alvarez won in doubles.

Tigers volleyball blanks Pine-Richland

The top-ranked North Allegheny girls volleyball team shut out Pine-Richland, 3-0, on Oct. 4.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-21, 25-17.

Carissa Treser led the team with 15 kills, while Ella Deeter had eight. Caroline Curran had 21 digs and two aces. Mia Tuman had three aces and 39 assists. Maddie Fickess had seven kills.

North Allegheny improved to 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Section 1-4A.

NA runners cap regular season

North Allegheny’s boys and girls cross country teams swept Butler and Shaler on Oct. 4.

The boys team beat Butler, 20-41, and Shaler by default because the Titans had an incomplete team. North Allegheny finished the season 7-0.

The NA girls won 15-48 over Butler and 15-50 against Shaler to finish the season 6-1.

Wren and Robin Kucler finished first and second, respectively.

Football team falls to Pine-Richland

Ryan Palmeri ran for 202 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 75 yards and two TDs to lead Class 5A Pine-Richland (3-3) to the 28-17 upset over Class 6A North Allegheny (5-1) in a nonconference game Sept. 30.

Logan Kushner threw for 89 yards and two touchdowns for North Allegheny.

Daniel Sellers and Anthony Varlotta caught TD passes, and Nick Van Winkle booted a 28-yard field goal.

Tags: North Allegheny