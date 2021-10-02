North Allegheny notebook: Slow-pitch softball team rolls past Penn-Trafford

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 11:01 AM

North Allegheny’s slow-pitch softball team swept a doubleheader against Penn-Trafford on Sept. 26 and improved to 5-1 on the season.

The Tigers rolled to 27-1 and 26-4 wins and have outscored opponents 129-36 through six games.

In Game 1 against P-T, Nina Pietrzak was 4 for 4 with three RBIs, and Emily Yanchak threw a one-hitter.

In Game 2, Helen Katyal was 5 for 5 with three runs scored, and Sydney Besket had four RBIs. Yanchak threw a three-inning no-hitter.

Field hockey shuts out Mt. Lebanon

North Allegheny’s field hockey team scored a 2-0 win over Mt. Lebanon in a WPIAL Class 3A match Sept. 29.

Sarah Renninger and Josie Schomburg scored for the Tigers.

The Tigers (7-5, 5-2) rebounded from a 3-1 loss to Pine-Richland the previous night that snapped a four-game winning streak.

Boys golf caps section play

The North Allegheny boys golf team wrapped up section play with a pair of victories last week.

The Tigers defeated North Hills, 200-240, at North Park Golf Course.

Curtis Rhoten and Jake Watterson each shot 38 for NA. Tyler Manfred had a 43 for North Hills.

The Tigers also defeated Mars last week in a two-hole playoff after the match was tied at 207.

Chris Hoffman and Watterson each shot 40 for NA. Blake Bertollo shot 38 for Mars.

North Allegheny finished 7-5 in Section 3-AAA and improved to 10-8 overall.

Water polo teams sweep McDowell

North Allegheny’s water polo teams scored wins over McDowell on Sept. 28. The boys team won 17-9, and the girls won 13-6.

Anna Kegel led the girls team with six goals to reach 95 on the year. Rebecca Melanson had three goals, Natalie Marquiss scored twice and Emma Donnelly had a goal. Izzie Trunzo made 16 saves in net.

Sean McClellan scored six goals and to make it 65 this season. Jonathan Mowry added four goals, Asher Jones scored three times, Ben Gavran had two goals and Justin Morrison and Anthony Hollo also scored.

NA football falls to Central Catholic

Gannon Carothers rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns On Sept. 24, and the defense didn’t allow a point after halftime as top-ranked Central Catholic defeated No. 3 North Allegheny, 24-7, in a rematch of last year’s WPIAL Class 6A final.

Central Catholic (4-1, 2-0) put together touchdown drives on consecutive possessions in the first half.

The first was a 10-play, 70-yard drive. The second covered 76 yards in 17 plays.

They ended in short touchdown runs by Carothers and Patrick Wehner to lead 14-0 early in the second quarter. The Vikings entered halftime leading 14-7 and then watched as their defense shut out NA in the second half.

The win was Central Catholic’s first regular-season victory over North Allegheny (3-2, 1-1) since 2017, but the Vikings did win last year’s WPIAL championship over the Tigers.

NA was hurt by two turnovers, including a muffed punt. Another possession ended with a failed fourth-down pass after successfully pulling off a fake punt a few plays earlier.

“There are a lot of things we’re happy with, but we also left some plays out on the field and a couple of things you’d like to have back,” NA coach Art Walker said.

“If we just execute a little better and hold onto the ball, it’s a different game.”

Kolin Dinkins scored North Allegheny’s only touchdown on a 62-yard second-quarter run.

NA quarterbacks Logan Kushner and Tanner Potts completed 15 of 27 attempts for 123 yards. Potts was held to 5 yards rushing on seven carries.

