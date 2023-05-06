North Allegheny notebook: Tigers avenge loss to Butler in Section 2 match

By:

Saturday, May 6, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Jax Whilhite hits against Pine-Richland’s Matteo Rotelli Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at North Allegheny High School.

North Allegheny’s boys volleyball team earned a key Section 2-3A victory on May 3, taking down Butler, 3-1.

Game scores were 25-17, 20-25, 26-24 and 25-20.

Jax Wilhite had 19 kills, Varun Kaveti had 14 kills and Will Robertson added 10 kills to lead the Tigers’ attack.

Nicolas Carioto had 50 assists, and Will Hahn added 21 digs as North Allegheny improved to 6-3 overall and in section play, good for third in Section 2 behind Shaler (9-0) and Seneca Valley (7-2).

North Allegheny also won the Little Lion Invitational in State College on April 29, defeating Landisville Hempfield in the finals, 2-1. The Tigers defeated Central York and Cumberland Valley in the one-game quarterfinals and semifinals.

Shaler was knocked off by the host Little Lions in the quarterfinals.

When North Allegheny and Shaler met in pool play, they split a two-game match with each team winning by a 25-20 score.

NA tennis tops Shaler in 1st round

Shaun Fernando, Manas Kathir and Evan Kaufman swept their singles matches in straight sets to help top-seeded North Allegheny secure a 5-0 win over Shaler in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A boys tennis playoffs May 3, at Lakevue Athletic Complex.

Amit Bhandari/Sri Thirumala and Matt Kampi/Adhav Ramadas also won their doubles matches in straight sets.

The Tigers (11-0) advanced to play the winner of Allderdice and Franklin Regional in the quarterfinals.

NA boys lacrosse routs Butler

The North Allegheny boys lacrosse team improved to 8-6 overall and 6-0 in Section 2-3A with a 17-1 win over Butler on May 1.

Jonathan Castillo, Christian Tedder and Marc Bartolomucci all had hat tricks.

Nick Sichak, Travis Lamark, Marco Pascarella, Sam Porter, Sean Boal, Adam Flavell, Derek Walker and M.J. Schwemmer also scored for the Tigers.

Logan Lyle and Tyler Eyerman sealed the win in goal.

The Tigers will learn their playoff opponent after the pairings meeting Thursday (May 11). The WPIAL playoffs are scheduled to begin next week.

Tigers girls lacrosse earns playoff nod

Despite losing back-to-back games, the North Allegheny girls lacrosse team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs last week.

The Tigers dropped a 12-4 decision to Pine-Richland on April 26 and then lost to North Hills, 13-12, on May 1.

North Allegheny (6-6, 4-5 Section 2-3A) overcame a five-goal deficit to take a 12-11 lead with five minutes remaining but fell short against the Indians.

Isla Abrams had four goals, and Delaney Kennedy had three goals in the loss.

Avery Anderson, Laurel Donley, Leigh Failla (2) and Maddie Lemmon also scored for the Tigers.

The Tigers will learn their playoff opponent Thursday (May 11), and the tournament begins next week.

Hockey camp approaching

North Allegheny Hockey Association will hold a middle school development camp for students currently in sixth and seventh grade from 5-5:50 p.m. May 30 and 31, and 6-6:20 p.m. June 5, at Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale.

North Allegheny ice hockey coaches will instruct on practice formats and skills prior to middle school tryouts in June. The cost is $100 per player.

For questions or to register, email registrar@naicehockey.org or visit athletics.northallegheny.org.

Tags: North Allegheny