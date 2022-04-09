North Allegheny notebook: Tigers boys volleyball off to strong start

The North Allegheny boys volleyball team has begun its journey toward contending for a fourth straight PIAA title.

The Tigers, ranked No. 1 by the Western PA volleyball coaches association, opened the season by winning their host invitational, going 6-0 in pool play before defeating Penn-Trafford, Manheim Central, Ambridge, Seton LaSalle and Montour en route to the championship.

North Allegheny then secured 3-0 victories over North Hills and Shaler in Section 2-3A.

On April 2, North Allegheny finished second at the Derry Invitational. The Tigers defeated OLSH and Shaler in the playoffs before falling to Meadville, 25-17, in the finals.

They were led by Jack Birch (23 kills), Caleb Schall (21 kills), Nico Sfeir (21 kills), Titus LaMay (20 kills) and Varun Kaveti (11 kills). Schall (55 assists) and Jake Koch (48 assists) were the top passers.

NA girls lacrosse tops North Hills

Senior Bella Falo had six goals, sophomore Isla Abrams added five and senior Allison Lyon had three as North Allegheny defeated North Hills, 20-12, in a Section 2-3A girls lacrosse match April 5.

Sophomore Izzie Trunzo made 11 saves.

The Tigers moved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in section play.

Tigers baseball splits with SV

Liam Woodworth doubled and tripled and Erik Sundgren drove in a pair to lead North Allegheny to a 4-0 win over Seneca Valley in Section 1-6A on April 4.

The next day, Seneca Valley responded by defeating the Tigers, 1-0.

Nate Malak tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out six for Seneca Valley (4-1, 1-1). Connor Smith allowed four hits and no runs with seven strikeouts in five innings for North Allegheny (2-1, 1-1). Spencer Barnett allowed a run in the sixth inning and took the loss.

Softball team tops Bethel Park, SV

North Allegheny’s softball team earned a pair of victories last week.

The Tigers cruised past defending WPIAL champion Bethel Park, 11-2, on April 5.

Annalyn Isaacs, Mayson Brokos and Reagan Deitrick each hit a double for North Allegheny (5-0) in a nonsection win.

The previous day, NA beat Seneca Valley, 4-2, in a Section 2-6A game. Winning pitcher Anna Melle went 3 for 3 and Ali Domachowski doubled twice for North Allegheny (3-0, 1-0).

Tigers tennis improves to 7-3

North Allegheny boys tennis knocked off defending WPIAL Class 3A champion Shady Side Academy, 3-2, on April 4.

Trey Davidson and Manas Kathir won in straight sets in singles, and the doubles tandem of Sri Bellamkonda and Atharva Sumant sealed the nonsection victory, as the Tigers improved to 7-3.

NA skaters shine in PIHL all-star game

North Allegheny’s Matt Irvin had a pair of assists in helping Team Gold defeat Team Blue, 6-4, in the PIHL Class 3A all-star game April 3, at Alpha Ice Complex.

For Team Blue, NA’s Connor Chi scored, and teammate Rylan Murphy made 17 saves in goal. NA head coach Mike Bagnato coached Team Blue.

North Allegheny’s Nolan Colinear, Luke Washabaugh, Kyle Holmes and Trey Gallo were also selected for the all-star event.

