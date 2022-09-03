North Allegheny notebook: Tigers football team opens with shutout win
By:
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 11:01 AM
The North Allegheny football team scored a 41-0 nonconference victory over visiting Allderdice on Aug. 26.
Logan Kushner threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny (1-0).
Tyree Alualu ran for two touchdowns and caught another for the Tigers.
Field hockey team tops Fox Chapel
North Allegheny’s field hockey team earned its first victory Aug. 30 with a 7-1 win over Fox Chapel.
Lauren Kampi (2), Isla Abrams, Callie Rautenbach (2), Tanvi Challa and Josie Schomburg scored for North Allegheny (1-1).
NA boys edge Shaler
Ben Christian scored the game-winning goal in the second half, leading North Allegheny (2-0-1, 1-0) to a 3-2 victory over Shaler in a Section 1-4A boys soccer game Aug. 30. Brendan Angermeier and Noah Hutter also scored for the Tigers. Austin Shaw and Josh Jashinski had goals for Shaler (0-1, 0-1).
Girls soccer also beats Titans
North Allegheny’s girls soccer team also opened Section 1 play with a victory over Shaler, defeating the Titans, 6-2, on Aug. 29.
Lucia Wells and Allie Burns each had two goals, and Natalie Figura and Sam Braden also scored for the Tigers.
North Allegheny then shut out Pine-Richland, 5-0, on Oct. 31. Braden, Anna Bundy, Lucia Wells (2) and Aubrey Wells scored for the Tigers (4-0).
Natalie Rak made three saves to earn the shutout.
Tigers tennis team blanks Shaler
The North Allegheny girls tennis team started section play with a 5-0 win over Shaler on Aug. 31.
Sara Fernandez, Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding all won 6-0, 6-0 in singles matches.
The doubles teams of Reagan Dougherty/Rebecca Murphy and Tia Soussou/Eileen Hu won their doubles matches in straight sets as the Tigers moved to 3-0 overall.
Desai leads NA boys past Seneca Valley
Ravi Desai shot an even-par 35 to lead North Allegheny to a 198-205 win over Seneca Valley in a boys golf match Oct. 31, at Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.
Colin Ward (38), Collin Wang (41), Jake Watterson (41) and Chris Hoffman (43) also scored for the Tigers (5-1, 3-1)
Girls golfers top Pine-Richland
Kayli Dings shot 41 to help North Allegheny defeat Pine-Richland, 172-198, in a girls golf match Oct. 31, at Conley’s Golf Course.
Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos each shot 42, and Amber Roth shot 47 for the Tigers (8-1, 3-1).
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
Tags: North Allegheny
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 2, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 1, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 31, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022
• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 29, 2022