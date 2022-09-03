North Allegheny notebook: Tigers football team opens with shutout win

Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner works out on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in McCandless.

The North Allegheny football team scored a 41-0 nonconference victory over visiting Allderdice on Aug. 26.

Logan Kushner threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny (1-0).

Tyree Alualu ran for two touchdowns and caught another for the Tigers.

Field hockey team tops Fox Chapel

North Allegheny’s field hockey team earned its first victory Aug. 30 with a 7-1 win over Fox Chapel.

Lauren Kampi (2), Isla Abrams, Callie Rautenbach (2), Tanvi Challa and Josie Schomburg scored for North Allegheny (1-1).

NA boys edge Shaler

Ben Christian scored the game-winning goal in the second half, leading North Allegheny (2-0-1, 1-0) to a 3-2 victory over Shaler in a Section 1-4A boys soccer game Aug. 30. Brendan Angermeier and Noah Hutter also scored for the Tigers. Austin Shaw and Josh Jashinski had goals for Shaler (0-1, 0-1).

Girls soccer also beats Titans

North Allegheny’s girls soccer team also opened Section 1 play with a victory over Shaler, defeating the Titans, 6-2, on Aug. 29.

Lucia Wells and Allie Burns each had two goals, and Natalie Figura and Sam Braden also scored for the Tigers.

North Allegheny then shut out Pine-Richland, 5-0, on Oct. 31. Braden, Anna Bundy, Lucia Wells (2) and Aubrey Wells scored for the Tigers (4-0).

Natalie Rak made three saves to earn the shutout.

Tigers tennis team blanks Shaler

The North Allegheny girls tennis team started section play with a 5-0 win over Shaler on Aug. 31.

Sara Fernandez, Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding all won 6-0, 6-0 in singles matches.

The doubles teams of Reagan Dougherty/Rebecca Murphy and Tia Soussou/Eileen Hu won their doubles matches in straight sets as the Tigers moved to 3-0 overall.

Desai leads NA boys past Seneca Valley

Ravi Desai shot an even-par 35 to lead North Allegheny to a 198-205 win over Seneca Valley in a boys golf match Oct. 31, at Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.

Colin Ward (38), Collin Wang (41), Jake Watterson (41) and Chris Hoffman (43) also scored for the Tigers (5-1, 3-1)

Girls golfers top Pine-Richland

Kayli Dings shot 41 to help North Allegheny defeat Pine-Richland, 172-198, in a girls golf match Oct. 31, at Conley’s Golf Course.

Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos each shot 42, and Amber Roth shot 47 for the Tigers (8-1, 3-1).

