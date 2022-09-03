TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

North Allegheny notebook: Tigers football team opens with shutout win

By:
Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 11:01 AM

The North Allegheny football team scored a 41-0 nonconference victory over visiting Allderdice on Aug. 26.

Logan Kushner threw for 167 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny (1-0).

Tyree Alualu ran for two touchdowns and caught another for the Tigers.

Field hockey team tops Fox Chapel

North Allegheny’s field hockey team earned its first victory Aug. 30 with a 7-1 win over Fox Chapel.

Lauren Kampi (2), Isla Abrams, Callie Rautenbach (2), Tanvi Challa and Josie Schomburg scored for North Allegheny (1-1).

NA boys edge Shaler

Ben Christian scored the game-winning goal in the second half, leading North Allegheny (2-0-1, 1-0) to a 3-2 victory over Shaler in a Section 1-4A boys soccer game Aug. 30. Brendan Angermeier and Noah Hutter also scored for the Tigers. Austin Shaw and Josh Jashinski had goals for Shaler (0-1, 0-1).

Girls soccer also beats Titans

North Allegheny’s girls soccer team also opened Section 1 play with a victory over Shaler, defeating the Titans, 6-2, on Aug. 29.

Lucia Wells and Allie Burns each had two goals, and Natalie Figura and Sam Braden also scored for the Tigers.

North Allegheny then shut out Pine-Richland, 5-0, on Oct. 31. Braden, Anna Bundy, Lucia Wells (2) and Aubrey Wells scored for the Tigers (4-0).

Natalie Rak made three saves to earn the shutout.

Tigers tennis team blanks Shaler

The North Allegheny girls tennis team started section play with a 5-0 win over Shaler on Aug. 31.

Sara Fernandez, Emily Wincko and Abbey Swirsding all won 6-0, 6-0 in singles matches.

The doubles teams of Reagan Dougherty/Rebecca Murphy and Tia Soussou/Eileen Hu won their doubles matches in straight sets as the Tigers moved to 3-0 overall.

Desai leads NA boys past Seneca Valley

Ravi Desai shot an even-par 35 to lead North Allegheny to a 198-205 win over Seneca Valley in a boys golf match Oct. 31, at Cranberry Highlands Golf Course.

Colin Ward (38), Collin Wang (41), Jake Watterson (41) and Chris Hoffman (43) also scored for the Tigers (5-1, 3-1)

Girls golfers top Pine-Richland

Kayli Dings shot 41 to help North Allegheny defeat Pine-Richland, 172-198, in a girls golf match Oct. 31, at Conley’s Golf Course.

Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos each shot 42, and Amber Roth shot 47 for the Tigers (8-1, 3-1).

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags:

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 2, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 1, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 31, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 30, 2022
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Aug. 29, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter