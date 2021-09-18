North Allegheny notebook: Tigers girls soccer team opens with 4 victories

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Abigail Stager (right) pressures Seneca Valley’s Emma Maloberti during their game Sept. 14 in McCandless. NA won, 2-0.

Abby Stager and Sophia Palermo scored to lead North Allegheny to a 2-0 win over Seneca Valley (3-1-1, 0-1) in a matchup of tops girls soccer teams in Section 1-4A on Sept. 14.

Stager scored from long range in the first half and Palmero cleaned up the rebound of a free kick in the second half for the Tigers (4-0, 1-0).

Megan Miller posted her fourth straight shutout for NA, which has also topped Cumberland Valley, Penn-Trafford and McDowell.

North Allegheny football tops Mentor

Dwayne Taylor scored on a 90-yard interception return and Harron Lee kicked a pair of field goals as Class 6A No. 3 North Allegheny beat Mentor, Ohio, 20-16, in a nonconference game on Sept. 10.

Tanner Potts added a 1-yard TD run and rushed for 65 yards for the Tigers, who improved to 2-1.

J.R. Burton added 79 rushing yards in the victory.

Volleyball stays unbeaten

The North Allegheny girls volleyball team scored a 3-0 win over Butler on Sept. 14 by game scores of 25-16, 25-14 and 25-15.

Mia Tuman had 15 kills, and Maddie Fickess had eight for the top-ranked Tigers (3-0, 3-0 Section 1-4A). Ella Deeter had 29 assists, and Jadyn Perkins tallied five blocks.

Tennis wins 5th straight

North Allegheny’s girls tennis team topped Thomas Jefferson, 5-0, on Sept. 14 to win its fifth straight match and improve to 5-2 overall.

Emily Wincko, Abbey Swirsding and Claire Zheng won singles matches. Siya Jain/Rebecca Murphy and Tia Soussou/Eileen Hu won in doubles.

Girls golfers victorious

North Allegheny’s girls golf team moved to 9-1 overall with a 172-183 win over Blackhawk at Diamond Run Golf Course on Sept. 14.

Katie Rose Rankin shot 39 to lead the Tigers, who moved to 5-0 in section play.

Lauren Kardos (43), Sissi Hai (44) and Megan Manesiotis (46) also scored for NA.

NA boys golf adds victory

North Allegheny boys golfers picked up a 202-213 win over Pine-Richland on Sept. 14. Chris Hoffman shot 38 at Treesdale Country Club to lead the Tigers, who moved to 6-6 overall and 4-3 in section.

Dylan Fitzgerald (39), Collin Wang (39), Ethan Byrne (43), Curtis Rhoten (43) and Jake Watterson (43) also scored.

PIAA requires vaccines for officials

The PIAA will require its game officials in all sports to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 to work any state postseason contests this fall.

In a bulletin for football officials posted online Sept. 14, the PIAA said: “All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any postseason inter-district contest. The terms and conditions of PIAA inter-district playoff contracts will include language that all officials working those contests must be fully vaccinated.”

The mandate will not apply to district games such as the WPIAL playoffs, said PIAA assistant executive director Patrick Gebhart, who oversees officials across the state.

“Any of the 12 districts can do as they see fit,” Gebhart said. “But once our tournaments start here in the fall, everyone will be required to be vaccinated. They will not be able to claim a medical or religious exemption.”

The PIAA will not require coaches or others be vaccinated to participate in the state tournaments.

“Coaches are under the direct supervision of our local school,” PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said. “That would be up to the local school. We don’t really have that reach at this time, so we’re staying in our own lane.”

Lombardi and Gebhart said the PIAA is following advice of its medical advisors.

It’s unlikely the WPIAL will issue a similar vaccination mandate.

Executive director Amy Scheuneman said requiring vaccinations for WPIAL and other district playoffs contests could complicate scheduling efforts when there’s already a well-documented shortage of officials.

