North Allegheny notebook: Tigers soccer teams advance to postseason

Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 11:01 AM



Evan Anderson had a hat trick, and Andre Ennis added two goals and an assist as North Allegheny’s boys soccer team wrapped up section play with an 11-1 win over North Hills on Oct. 13.

The Tigers finished the Section 1-4A schedule with an 8-4 record, good for third place behind Seneca Valley (11-0-1) and Fox Chapel (8-3-1).

The Tigers have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs, which will begin later this week.

NA girls soccer tops rival North Hills

North Allegheny’s girls soccer scored a 6-0 win over North Hills in a Section 1-4A match last week, helping the Tigers improve to 12-0-1 overall and 8-0-1 in section play.

Abigail Stager, Lucia Wells and Allie Burns each scored twice for NA. Megan Miller secured the shutout.

It was the sixth straight shutout for the No. 1-ranked Tigers, who have outscored opponents 53-0 in that span.

The WPIAL playoff playoffs are set to begin later this week.

Girls tennis team advances in playoffs

No. 4 seed North Allegheny was a 4-1 winner over No. 13 Franklin Regional in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A girls tennis playoffs Oct. 12. The Tigers (11-2) advanced to face Fox Chapel in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Emily Wincko defeated Ellen Liu in a three-set match at No. 1 singles to lead the Tigers.

Abbey Swirsding and Clair Zheng and the doubles team of Tia Soussou and Eileen Hu also won for NA. The team of Lucy Zheng and Makinzie Marcus won for the Panthers.

Tigers volleyball sweeps Oakland Catholic

North Allegheny’s girls volleyball team beat Oakland Catholic, 3-0, on Oct. 11, when the Tigers recognized four senior players.

Chelsea Boyer, Rachel Burton, Abbey Hahn and Jadyn Perkins all helped the team to win 25t-11, 25-19, 25-23.

Kyra Schmidt had eight kills, Ella Deeter had six kills and three blocks, Carissa Treser had six kills, and Mia Tuman had 25 assists as the No. 2-ranked Tigers improved to 10-1 overall and in 8-1 in Section 1-4A play.

NA football tops Norwin

Khiryn Boyd caught four passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns and ran six times for 49 yards and two more scores as No. 4 North Allegheny earned a 42-24 win over Norwin (2-5, 0-4) in a Class 6A showdown Oct. 8.

Boyd scored on TD catches of 19 and 74 yards from Logan Kushner. JR Burton ran eight times for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers (4-3, 2-2). Luke Levendosky threw for 118 yards and ran for 79 more, including a 48-yard score, for Norwin, which was down 28-17 in the third quarter before NA pulled away.

The game was delayed in the third quarter by lightning.

