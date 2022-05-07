North Allegheny notebook: Track teams advance to WPIAL championships

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht wins the boys 100-meter dash followed by North Allegheny’s JR Burton, Latrobe’s Adam Piper and Jacob Pittman during the Wildcat Invitational Friday, April 8, 2022, at Memorial Stadium.

North Allegheny’s boys and girls track teams had a successful run at the WPIAL semifinal meet May 4.

The boys team defeated Hempfield (110-40) and Kiski Area (118-32) to advance to the WPIAL team championships.

The NA girls also beat Hempfield (109-41) and Kiski Area (129-21) to advance to the WPIAL finals.

Both teams were set to compete in the championship meet May 11 at West Mifflin. The 10-time champion girls were to compete against reigning champion Butler, Norwin and South Fayette. The 13-time champion boys were set to face defending champion Butler, Norwin and Mt. Lebanon.

The WPIAL individual championships will be held May 18 at Slippery Rock University.

NA softball falls to P-R

Ella Kasperowicz hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to lead Pine-Richland (10-2, 8-2) to a 3-2 win over North Allegheny in a Section 2-6A softball game May 2.

Jocelyn Langer doubled twice and winning pitcher Gabbi Aughton went the distance, striking out nine. Reagan Dietrick went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run for North Allegheny (9-5, 4-4).

The Rams swept the season series over North Allegheny, which has clinched a WPIAL playoff berth and the fourth-place spot in Section 2.

The WPIAL playoffs pairings are set to be announced Thursday.

Tennis advances in playoffs

The North Allegheny boys tennis team scored a 5-0 victory over Chartiers Valley in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs May 4.

Trey Davidson won in three sets at first singles, and Manas Kathir and Amit Bhandari won in straight sets in their singles matches.

In doubles, the tandems of Shomik Telang/Raj Ginde and Sri Bellamkonda/Atharva Sumant also won in straight sets.

North Allegheny was to play Fox Chapel in the quarterfinals.

Boys lacrosse clinches section title

Thanks to a 14-4 win over Pine-Richland on May 4, the North Allegheny boys lacrosse team locked up a section title.

The Tigers improved to 9-4 overall and 7-0 in section play.

Cole Bordo (5), Travis Lamark (4), Christian Tedder (3), Marco Pascarella and Gavin Banyas scored for the Tigers. Marc Melansona nd Beck Taucher secured the win in goal.

Tigers boys volleyball blanks Butler

North Allegheny’s top-ranked boys volleyball team moved to 9-0 this season with a 3-0 win over Butler on May 3, with game scores of 25-14, 25-13 and 25-20. Titus LaMay had five aces and five kills. Nico Sfeir had six kills. Jake Koch had 17 assists.

Girls lacrosse rolls to victory

The North Allegheny girls lacrosse team moved to 8-3 this season after a 21-10 win over Fairview on April 29.

Mila Prusak scored four goals and Emma Lafayette and Allison Lyon had three goals each to lead the Tigers.

