North Allegheny notebook: Trio of Tigers advance to WPIAL girls golf tournament

By:

Saturday, September 24, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Katie Rose Rankin qualified for the 2022 WPIAL tournament.

Seniors Katie Rose Rankin and Lauren Kardos and junior Megan Manesiotis all reached the target score at last week’s Section 1-3A girls golf qualifier and advanced to the WPIAL tournament.

Rankin and Kardos shot 78 and Manesiotis 84 at Diamond Run Golf Course on Sept. 21.

They advanced to the first round of the WPIAL tournament Monday.

Kayli Dings (92) and Amber Roth (97) also competed for the Tigers and narrowly missed the target score of 90.

The Tigers improved to 15-1 overall and 9-1 in section play with a 175-185 win over Oakland Catholic last week at Edgewood Country Club.

5 boys golfers advance to WPIALs

North Allegheny sent five golfers on to the WPIAL tournament after they met the target score last week in the Section 3-3A qualifier at Suncrest Golf Course.

North Allegheny sophomore Chris Hoffman shot 72 to finish second behind Butler’s Hunter Swidzinski.

North Allegheny freshman Colin Ward (74), junior Collin Wang (77), freshman Ravi Desai (79) and junior Jake Watterson (81) also qualified.

The WPIAL semifinals were set for Tuesday. Those who move on advance to the WPIAL Class 3A championship Oct. 6, at Allegheny Country Club.

In team competition, North Allegheny fell to 11-3 overall and 7-3 in section play after a 187-205 loss to Mars at Rittswood Golf Course on Sept. 20.

Girls volleyball blanks Butler

The top-ranked North Allegheny girls volleyball team defeated Butler, 3-0, on Sept. 21, winning by game scores of 25-12, 25-6, 25-18.

The Tigers (7-0, 3-0 in Section 4-A) were led by Ella Deeter and Elysia Smith, who had eight and seven kills, respectively.

Mia Tuman added six kills and 27 assists. Caroline Curran had 12 digs and five aces.

Tigers fall in boys soccer showdown

Max Marcotte scored his second goal of the game in overtime as Seneca Valley stayed undefeated with a 3-2 Section 1-4A boys soccer win over North Allegheny on Sept. 20.

Connor Oros also scored for the Raiders (9-0, 7-0). Zach Nash and Gabi Gotz scored for the Tigers (6-3-1, 4-3).

Fernandez wins section singles title

North Allegheny junior Sara Fernandez topped teammate Emily Wincko, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Section 2-3A singles tennis title on Sept. 15.

Fernandez advanced to the finals without losing a game, beating Lincoln Park’s Bella Colatriano, 1-0, Seneca Valley’s Kylie Staudt, 1-0, and Pine-Richland’s Kendall Kirkland, 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals.

Both North Allegheny players qualified for the WPIAL singles tournament.

Field hockey team shuts out Allderdice

Isla Abrams and Mia Brinkley each scored three goals as North Allegheny’s field hockey team beat Allderdice, 11-0, on Sept. 20.

Sofia Mianzo, Sophie Grafton (2), Bailey Yatko and Mila Prusak also scored for the Tigers (7-1-1, 4-6 in Class 3A).

Football team tops Baldwin

North Allegheny improved to 4-0 and moved into the top spot in the Trib HSSN Class 6A rankings after earning a 53-7 win over Baldwin (1-3) on Sept. 16.

The Tigers held Baldwin to 126 yards of offense and seven first downs in its win.

Logan Kushner threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns to Anthony Varlotta and also ran for two scores in the victory.

Other Tigers touchdowns came from Khiryn Boyd, Steve Palermo, Harron Lee and Colman Craft.

Another clean sheet for NA girls soccer

North Allegheny’s girls soccer team blanked Allderdice, 5-0, on Sept. 19 for its fourth straight shutout.

Abigail Stager (2), Ally Ruiz, Sam Braden and Lucia Wells scored for the Tigers (10-0, 6-0 in Section 1-4A). Natalie Rak made six saves to secure the victory.

Softball team sweeps Plum

North Allegheny’s slow-pitch softball team moved to 3-1 after earning a doubleheader sweep of Plum on Sept. 18.

North Allegheny won 14-4 and 21-6. Reilly Spitz was 4 for 4 with four RBIs in Game 1. Tye Ross had four hits and four RBIs, Keala Glaser homered and Helen Katyal added four RBIs in Game 2.

Water polo teams sweep McDowell

North Allegheny’s boys water polo team defeated McDowell, 11-5, on Sept. 20, to improve to 9-0 this season.

Ben Gavran and Camden Wright each scored three goals in the victory.

The NA girls won 12-8 to move to 7-2 overall. Rebecca Melanson had nine goals for the Tigers.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: North Allegheny