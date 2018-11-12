North Allegheny, Pine-Richland lead Class 6A all-conference football teams

By: Chris Harlan

Monday, November 12, 2018 | 12:42 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, Pine-Richland’s Anthony Cerminara celebrates his touchdown with Andrew Kristofic during the first quarter of their game against Central Catholic Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Pine.

North Allegheny and Pine-Richland each had six players earn first-team all-conference honors in WPIAL Class 6A.

The two schools combined to fill all five offensive line spots.

NA’s Art Walker was named coach of the year.

Central Catholic had five first-team selections and Canon-McMillan had three. Mt. Lebanon, Norwin and Seneca Valley had two apiece.

The all-conference teams were announced Monday .

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Name, school, position, grade

Mike Dorundo, Pine-Richland, center, senior

Jack Graham, North Allegheny, guard, senior

Mike Katic, Pine-Richland, guard, senior

Elijah Boyd, North Allegheny, tackle, senior

Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland, tackle, senior

Jake Stebbins, Seneca Valley, tight end, senior

Gavin Thomson, Central Catholic, wide receiver, senior

Gianni Rizzo, Norwin, wide receiver, senior

Seth Morgan, Mt. Lebanon, quarterback, senior

Josh O’Hare, Canon-McMillan, running back, senior

Ben Maenza, North Allegheny, running back , senior

Drew Engel, Canon-McMIllan, multi-purpose back, senior

John Opalko, Central Catholic, kicker, junior

Coach of the year

Art Walker, North Allegheny

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Name, school, position, grade

David Cooper, Canon-McMillan, defensive end, senior

Brian Dallas, Central Catholic, defensive end, senior

Richard Tillman, Central Catholic, defensive tackle, senior

JB Nelson, Mt. Lebanon, defensive tackle, junior

Cade Hoke, North Allegheny, inside linebacker, senior

Anthony Cerminara, Pine-Richland, inside linebacker, senior

Tyler King, Pine-Richland, outside linebacker, senior

Saige Ley, Seneca Valley, outside linebacker, senior

Dom Dodson, Central Catholic, defensive back, senior

Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny, defensive back, senior

Jayvon Thrift, Norwin, defensive back, senior

Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland, defensive back, junior

Isaac West, North Allegheny, punter, senior

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Name, school, position, grade

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, center, junior

Nate Cornibe, Butler, guard, junior

David Tkatch, Seneca Valley, guard, senior

Connor Rust, Central Catholic, tackle, senior

Fintan Brose, Hempfield, tackle, junior

A.J. Beatty, Central Catholic, tight end, junior

Zach Cieslo, Hempfield, wide receiver, junior

Lucas DeCaro, Mt. Lebanon, wide receiver, senior

Jack Salopek, Norwin, quarterback, junior

Eddie Tillman, Central Catholic, running back, sophomore

Percise Colon, North Allegheny, running back, junior

Kyler Callihan, Butler, multi-purpose, senior

Casey Sorsdal, Mt. Lebanon, kicker, sophomore

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Name, school, position, grade

Amosis Porter, North Allegheny, defensive end, junior

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, defensive end, sophomore

Parker Titsworth, North Allegheny, defensive tackle, senior

Tyler Proctor, Seneca Valley, defensive tackle, senior

JR Herold, Butler, inside linebacker, senior

Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, inside linebacker, junior

Gus Sunseri, Central Catholic, outside linebacker, junior

Dante Caputo, North Allegheny, outside linebacker, senior

Nathan Roby, Hempfield, defensive back, junior

Mason Ventrone, Mt. Lebanon, defensive back, junior

Josh McLean, Seneca Valley, defensive back, senior

Brennan Hayes, Seneca Valley, defensive back, senior

Charlie Gordon, Mt. Lebanon, punter, senior

HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

Name, school, position, grade

Ryan Cross, Hempfield, center, junior

Nathan Hayes, Mt. Lebanon, center, senior

Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, center, junior

Matt Altsman, Central Catholic, guard, junior

Michael Freilino, Mt. Lebanon, guard, senior

Aaron Bowen, Norwin, guard, junior

Bryan Bails, Pine-Richland, guard, senior

Riley Noble, Canon-McMillan, tackle, senior

Marcus Might, Seneca Valley, tackle, senior

Clay Metz, Hempfield, tight end, senior

Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin, tight end, sophomore

Corey Melzer, North Allegheny, wide receiver, senior

Blake Remaley, Hempfield, quarterback, junior

Jake Mineweaser, Seneca Valley, running back, senior

Evan Jones, Mt. Lebanon, multi-purpose back, junior

Luke Colella, North Allegheny, multi-purpose back, junior

Seth Winters, Seneca Valley, kicker, senior

HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

Name, school, position, grade

Christian Kubacka, Norwin, defensive end, senior

Drew Robertson, Seneca Valley, defensive end, senior

A’Meer Allen, Central Catholic, defensive tackle, junior

Liam Alker-Connelly, North Allegheny, defensive tackle, senior

Aaron Steiner, Hempfield, defensive tackle, senior

Alec Hendal, Canon-McMillan, inside linebacker, senior

Luke Harris, Central Catholic, inside linebacker, junior

Tommy McClain, Mt. Lebanon, inside linebacker, senior

Ethan Augustin, North Allegheny, inside linebacker, senior

Michael Palmer, Mt. Lebanon, outside linebacker, senior

Connor Hetzel, Pine-Richland, defensive back, senior

Zeke Houser, Norwin, punter, senior

Mason Pruhs, Pine-Richland, punter, senior

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

Tags: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley