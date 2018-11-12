North Allegheny, Pine-Richland lead Class 6A all-conference football teams
By: Chris Harlan
Monday, November 12, 2018 | 12:42 PM
North Allegheny and Pine-Richland each had six players earn first-team all-conference honors in WPIAL Class 6A.
The two schools combined to fill all five offensive line spots.
NA’s Art Walker was named coach of the year.
Central Catholic had five first-team selections and Canon-McMillan had three. Mt. Lebanon, Norwin and Seneca Valley had two apiece.
The all-conference teams were announced Monday .
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Name, school, position, grade
Mike Dorundo, Pine-Richland, center, senior
Jack Graham, North Allegheny, guard, senior
Mike Katic, Pine-Richland, guard, senior
Elijah Boyd, North Allegheny, tackle, senior
Andrew Kristofic, Pine-Richland, tackle, senior
Jake Stebbins, Seneca Valley, tight end, senior
Gavin Thomson, Central Catholic, wide receiver, senior
Gianni Rizzo, Norwin, wide receiver, senior
Seth Morgan, Mt. Lebanon, quarterback, senior
Josh O’Hare, Canon-McMillan, running back, senior
Ben Maenza, North Allegheny, running back , senior
Drew Engel, Canon-McMIllan, multi-purpose back, senior
John Opalko, Central Catholic, kicker, junior
Coach of the year
Art Walker, North Allegheny
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Name, school, position, grade
David Cooper, Canon-McMillan, defensive end, senior
Brian Dallas, Central Catholic, defensive end, senior
Richard Tillman, Central Catholic, defensive tackle, senior
JB Nelson, Mt. Lebanon, defensive tackle, junior
Cade Hoke, North Allegheny, inside linebacker, senior
Anthony Cerminara, Pine-Richland, inside linebacker, senior
Tyler King, Pine-Richland, outside linebacker, senior
Saige Ley, Seneca Valley, outside linebacker, senior
Dom Dodson, Central Catholic, defensive back, senior
Joey Porter Jr., North Allegheny, defensive back, senior
Jayvon Thrift, Norwin, defensive back, senior
Luke Meckler, Pine-Richland, defensive back, junior
Isaac West, North Allegheny, punter, senior
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Name, school, position, grade
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, center, junior
Nate Cornibe, Butler, guard, junior
David Tkatch, Seneca Valley, guard, senior
Connor Rust, Central Catholic, tackle, senior
Fintan Brose, Hempfield, tackle, junior
A.J. Beatty, Central Catholic, tight end, junior
Zach Cieslo, Hempfield, wide receiver, junior
Lucas DeCaro, Mt. Lebanon, wide receiver, senior
Jack Salopek, Norwin, quarterback, junior
Eddie Tillman, Central Catholic, running back, sophomore
Percise Colon, North Allegheny, running back, junior
Kyler Callihan, Butler, multi-purpose, senior
Casey Sorsdal, Mt. Lebanon, kicker, sophomore
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Name, school, position, grade
Amosis Porter, North Allegheny, defensive end, junior
Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland, defensive end, sophomore
Parker Titsworth, North Allegheny, defensive tackle, senior
Tyler Proctor, Seneca Valley, defensive tackle, senior
JR Herold, Butler, inside linebacker, senior
Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, inside linebacker, junior
Gus Sunseri, Central Catholic, outside linebacker, junior
Dante Caputo, North Allegheny, outside linebacker, senior
Nathan Roby, Hempfield, defensive back, junior
Mason Ventrone, Mt. Lebanon, defensive back, junior
Josh McLean, Seneca Valley, defensive back, senior
Brennan Hayes, Seneca Valley, defensive back, senior
Charlie Gordon, Mt. Lebanon, punter, senior
HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE
Name, school, position, grade
Ryan Cross, Hempfield, center, junior
Nathan Hayes, Mt. Lebanon, center, senior
Ben Grafton, North Allegheny, center, junior
Matt Altsman, Central Catholic, guard, junior
Michael Freilino, Mt. Lebanon, guard, senior
Aaron Bowen, Norwin, guard, junior
Bryan Bails, Pine-Richland, guard, senior
Riley Noble, Canon-McMillan, tackle, senior
Marcus Might, Seneca Valley, tackle, senior
Clay Metz, Hempfield, tight end, senior
Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin, tight end, sophomore
Corey Melzer, North Allegheny, wide receiver, senior
Blake Remaley, Hempfield, quarterback, junior
Jake Mineweaser, Seneca Valley, running back, senior
Evan Jones, Mt. Lebanon, multi-purpose back, junior
Luke Colella, North Allegheny, multi-purpose back, junior
Seth Winters, Seneca Valley, kicker, senior
HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE
Name, school, position, grade
Christian Kubacka, Norwin, defensive end, senior
Drew Robertson, Seneca Valley, defensive end, senior
A’Meer Allen, Central Catholic, defensive tackle, junior
Liam Alker-Connelly, North Allegheny, defensive tackle, senior
Aaron Steiner, Hempfield, defensive tackle, senior
Alec Hendal, Canon-McMillan, inside linebacker, senior
Luke Harris, Central Catholic, inside linebacker, junior
Tommy McClain, Mt. Lebanon, inside linebacker, senior
Ethan Augustin, North Allegheny, inside linebacker, senior
Michael Palmer, Mt. Lebanon, outside linebacker, senior
Connor Hetzel, Pine-Richland, defensive back, senior
Zeke Houser, Norwin, punter, senior
Mason Pruhs, Pine-Richland, punter, senior
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.
Tags: Butler, Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Hempfield, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley
- Loading...