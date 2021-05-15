North Allegheny ready to rehire Dave DeGregorio as boys basketball coach

Saturday, May 15, 2021 | 12:00 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic head coach Dave DeGregorio instructs his team against Quaker Valley during their WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal on Monday, March 8, 2021, in Leetsdale.

North Allegheny’s next boys basketball coach already knows the program well.

North Catholic coach Dave DeGregorio, who coached North Allegheny from 2004-16, is returning to his old job, pending school board approval Wednesday. Online board records list DeGregorio as the recommended candidate.

He’ll replace Dan DeRose, who resigned after one season.

In his first stint, DeGregorio went 232-76 in 12 seasons as NA’s coach. His teams won five section titles and made the WPIAL playoffs 11 times. He works as a physical education teacher in the North Allegheny district.

DeGregorio declined comment until Wednesday.

After resigning as NA’s coach in 2016, he served two years as an assistant at Hampton before becoming North Catholic’s head coach in 2018. In three seasons with the Trojans, his teams went 65-13, reached the WPIAL finals all three years and won a Class 3A title in 2020.

Coaching at Hampton and later North Catholic allowed DeGregorio a chance to coach sons Isaac and Owen. Both soon will be out of high school. Isaac DeGregorio graduated from North Catholic last year, and Owen was a senior on the team this past winter.

DeGregorio has also coached at Pine-Richland and South Allegheny.

Once back at North Allegheny, his mission again will be to win the Tigers their first WPIAL title. He came close in 2015, losing in the WPIAL Class 4A finals to Chartiers Valley.

North Allegheny went 16-7 last season under DeRose. The Tigers won the Section 1-6A title and reached the WPIAL quarterfinals. DeRose cited “some personal and some family issues” when he resigned in March.

Keith Noftz coached NA for four seasons between DeGregorio’s and DeRose’s stints. Noftz’s teams went 46-44 with three WPIAL playoff appearances but never advanced past the first round.

