North Allegheny shuts out rival Central Catholic in 2nd half to claim 5th WPIAL football title

Saturday, November 19, 2022 | 8:44 PM

Central Catholic and North Allegheny had combined for one touchdown when they met eight weeks ago in a low-scoring, field-position battle between WPIAL rivals that take pride in their defense.

This wasn’t that game.

North Allegheny quarterback Logan Kushner threw touchdown passes of 51 and 68 yards, rushed for 184 yards and scored himself on a 45-yard run as the No. 1 Tigers defeated No. 3 Central Catholic, 35-21, in the WPIAL Class 6A championship Saturday at Norwin.

The WPIAL title was the fifth overall for North Allegheny (11-1) but its first since 2012.

“The first game was definitely all defense, and our defense had been bailing us out all year,” Kushner said. “It was finally time for the offense to show what we have.”

Kushner’s 45-yard TD run in the third quarter broke a 21-21 halftime tie. The junior quarterback wasn’t a major part of NA’s running game in the regular season, but carried the football 15 times in the championship game.

“We haven’t run him a lot all year, but when you’re in the WPIAL championship, all bets are off,” NA coach Art Walker said. “He ran hard, he ran smart and he was just determined to win this game.”

Central Catholic (7-5) finished as WPIAL runner-up for the second year in a row.

North Allegheny had been chasing this WPIAL title for a decade, since winning three consecutive WPIAL Class 4A titles in 2010-12. The Tigers were WPIAL runners-up to Central Catholic in 2020.

“Ten years,” Walker said. “We’ve been in the game. We’ve been in the semis. For these guys to get a 6A — we’ve never had a 6A championship — these guys get to make history. Now they’ll be a team remembered.”

Wide receiver Khiryn Boyd caught both of Kushner’s touchdown passes in the first half, and running back Andrew Gavlik added an 18-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

Still, NA’s defense had a big part in the win.

The Tigers’ first touchdown was a 15-yard scoop-and-score by defensive end Daniel Sellers when Central Catholic fumbled a handoff. And after a back-and-forth first half, Central Catholic was shut out in the second.

The Vikings had two red zone possessions in the fourth quarter and each ended with failed fourth-down attempt.

“We just couldn’t get anything going,” Central Catholic coach Terry Totten said, “and they found a few things.”

Central Catholic quarterback Payton Wehner passed for 257 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for 75 yards and another score on 12 carries. Wehner completed 18 of 30 passes.

Wide receiver Vernon Settles scored a pair of second-quarter touchdowns for Central Catholic on a 16-yard run and a 19-yard catch.

North Allegheny took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a fumble recovery by Sellers, who scooped up a botched handoff and ran 15 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers extended their lead to 13-0 later in the quarter when Boyd caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Kushner.

Central Catholic answered with consecutive touchdowns by Settles about 4 minutes apart early in the second quarter. The first was a 16-yard run and the second was on a 19-yard pass from Wehner to lead 14-13.

North Allegheny retook the lead when Kushner connected with Boyd for a 68-yard touchdown. Kushner added the two-point run to lead 21-14.

Central Catholic fought back in the final 3 minutes before half with a nine-play, 82-yard drive. Wehner forced a 21-21 tie with 2-yard touchdown run 24 seconds before half.

