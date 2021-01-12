North Allegheny track star Ayden Owens discusses decorated high school career

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 11:24 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Ayden Owens competes in the Class AAA boys 110 meter high hurdles during the 2018 PIAA track and field championships.

In May and June, the TribLive High School Sports Network held a fan vote to determine the Best of the Century among the district’s top male and female athletes.

We also had a chance to visit with some of the participants — interviews that have yet to be seen.

So as we crank up the high school sports coverage again, join us for a nostalgic look back as we visit with athletes who starred in various sports in the WPIAL from 2000-2020.

Ayden Owens could be considered one of the best overall athletes in the WPIAL this century.

He earned plenty of track gold and records in his high school days at North Allegheny.

Owens started his collegiate career at the University of Southern California before transferring to Michigan before his sophomore season.

Like everybody else, he had to sit and wait as his first spring as a member of the Wolverines track team was canceled due to the pandemic.

As he hopes to gear up for the 2021 spring, Owens is ranked as the No. 3 under-20 decathlete in the world and is the Puerto Rican national record holder.

Ayden Owens – North Allegheny Class of 2018

(Track and field)

• 2018 Gatorade Pennsylvania men’s track and field athlete of the year

• As a senior in 2018, Owens was ranked in the Top 10 nationally in seven track events

• Captured six PIAA championships, including three straight 300-meter hurdles state titles

• Won back-to-back PIAA 110-meter hurdles championships in 2017 and 2018, won the PIAA 200-meter dash his senior year and also finished second in the long jump that year

• Four-time New Balance national all-American

• As a senior, Owens won a national title and set a New York state record by winning the 60-meter hurdles in 7.59 seconds at the New Balance indoor nationals

• Won back-to-back WPIAL championships in the 110-meter hurdles and won the 300-meter hurdles and the long jump at the 2017 district championships

• Owens began his college track career at USC before transferring to Michigan

