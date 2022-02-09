North Allegheny wrestling coach Sunny Abe resigns prior to postseason tournaments

By:

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | 2:33 PM

Tribune-Review North Allegheny coach Sanshiro Abe celebrates with Jake Woodley at the 2016 PIAA individual wrestling championships in Hershey.

North Allegheny wrestling coach Sanshiro “Sunny” Abe, a former NCAA champion and Olympic wrestler, resigned with one meet left in the regular season and the individual tournaments still ahead.

Athletic director Bob Bozzuto said Abe resigned Wednesday for “personal reasons,” but Bozzuto didn’t elaborate.

Abe was in his seventh season at North Allegheny, which has its regular-season finale Feb. 15, a tri-meet against Connellsville and Penn-Trafford. The Tigers enter the section individual tournament Feb. 26.

A message for Abe seeking comment wasn’t returned.

Bozzuto said assistant coaches Dan Heckert, Jesse Rogers and Matt McCusker will lead the team for the rest of the season. Heckert also is head coach for NA’s girls team.

“Sunny is a good guy,” Bozzuto said. “I like Sunny. I’ve always liked Sunny. He’s an outstanding wrestler, very credible with anyone who talks with him.”

Bozzuto added: “My hope is that someday soon Sunny will be able to be at the helm of another wrestling program.”

North Allegheny went 4-0 in section matches this season.

Abe was hired in 2015 after seven years at Central Catholic.

As a college wrestler at Penn State, Abe was a four-time NCAA Division I All-American. He reached the NCAA finals twice and was the 126-pound national champion in 1996. He later wrestled in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta for his native Japan.

North Allegheny last wrestled Feb. 2 in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL team tournament, losing to Canon-McMillan, 43-24.

The WPIAL individual championship is March 4-5 for those who advance through the section tournament. The PIAA championship is March 10-12.

“Sunny will be missed,” Bozzuto said, “but our focus is on our seniors and the kids who’ll advance to the postseason.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: North Allegheny