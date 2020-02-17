North Allegheny’s Casey Burton holds No. 1 spot in state long jump rankings

Monday, February 17, 2020 | 1:10 AM

Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Casey Burton competes in the long jump at the Lady Wildcat/Hempfield Spartan Invitational on Saturday April 08. 2017, in Latrobe.

North Allegheny’s Casey Burton ranks first in the state in girls long jump after winning the TSTCA indoor meet Saturday in Edinboro.

Her jump of 19 feet, 4½ inches was the best in Pennsylvania this winter, according to Milesplit.com statistics, and ranks ninth-best nationally.

Central Dauphin’s Gabriella Recce ranks second in the state at 19-3¾.

Burton is a two-time defending WPIAL Class AAA long jump champion. The Princeton recruit finished as the state runner-up both years.

Her jump Saturday was a personal best in indoor season and less than two inches short of her career best from outdoors. She cleared 19-6 at the 2018 PIAA championships in Shippensburg.

Burton also is one of the WPIAL’s top sprinters and won the girls 60 meters Saturday.

This was the sixth TSTCA indoor meet this season.

