North Allegheny’s Casey Burton holds No. 1 spot in state long jump rankings
By:
Monday, February 17, 2020 | 1:10 AM
North Allegheny’s Casey Burton ranks first in the state in girls long jump after winning the TSTCA indoor meet Saturday in Edinboro.
Her jump of 19 feet, 4½ inches was the best in Pennsylvania this winter, according to Milesplit.com statistics, and ranks ninth-best nationally.
Central Dauphin’s Gabriella Recce ranks second in the state at 19-3¾.
Burton is a two-time defending WPIAL Class AAA long jump champion. The Princeton recruit finished as the state runner-up both years.
Her jump Saturday was a personal best in indoor season and less than two inches short of her career best from outdoors. She cleared 19-6 at the 2018 PIAA championships in Shippensburg.
Burton also is one of the WPIAL’s top sprinters and won the girls 60 meters Saturday.
This was the sixth TSTCA indoor meet this season.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: North Allegheny
More High School Track and Field• Fox Chapel indoor track team hoping to peak for big meets
• Mayah Charity leads Shaler track and field to indoor success
• Led by freshman sprinter, Shaler track team shattering records
• Shenango shot putter Emma Callahan ranks 1st nationally in indoor season
• Quaker Valley runner Daniel Ford working toward WPIAL title defense