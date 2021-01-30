North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins works to add snarl to his game

Saturday, January 30, 2021 | 9:01 AM

As a future Penn State football player, there’s no questioning Khalil Dinkins’ athleticism. But his basketball coach has told him there’s one flaw in his game: He’s too nice.

That’s about to change.

Dinkins’ tough side showed clearly Jan. 26 when he made a game-saving block at the end of regulation and then scored the first five points of overtime as North Allegheny defeated rival North Hills for the second time in three weeks, 74-65.

Dinkins scored 25 points and added 11 rebounds in one of his best outings of the season. His double-double included five points and four rebounds in overtime.

“The last few games, he really has stepped up,” NA coach Dan DeRose said. “We were kind of on him early. We didn’t think he was really being aggressive enough. I told him you’re too nice for your size. You need to start getting a little bit meaner out there and more physical, playing with some passion and emotion.”

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Dinkins was a star linebacker and receiver for the football team, so there’s no questioning his toughness. He said he accepted the “too nice” label as challenge and decided to get more physical on the court.

“I take it not as an insult but somewhere that I can get better,” Dinkins said. “I’ve been getting more rebounds, getting more touches.”

His coach agreed there’s been a difference.

“I told him he’s got to go out there with a killer instinct,” DeRose said. “I told him, go ask my wife and daughter about when we have family game night. I’m out for blood. I’m not losing. You’ve got to have that same mentality. I think ever since we had that talk he’s been stepping it up.”

Dinkins committed in October to Penn State, choosing the Nittany Lions over a long list of FBS offers, including Pitt and West Virginia, along with Michigan, Virginia Tech, Kentucky and others.

North Allegheny has ambitions for winning the team’s first WPIAL boys basketball title. The Tigers have been ranked among the top five teams in WPIAL Class 6A all season.

To get to the finals, they’ll need Dinkins to play a key role.

The future Penn State tight end has shown he can be dominant in the paint where his size and strength make him a matchup problem for opponents. Against North Hills, Dinkins shot 10 for 12 from the field with shots mostly around the rim. He and senior Greg Habib are forming a reliable tandem in the front court for NA.

“We’re really establishing the inside game,” DeRose said. “That’s always been me. Get it in there.”

North Allegheny also capitalizes on Dinkins’ athleticism by using him as the point man on the team’s trapping defense. His length and quickness can close off passing lanes at midcourt.

However, the game-saving block against North Hills showed his impact around the hoop.

Tied at 65 with 20 seconds left, North Hills had an open lane to the basket until Dinkins came crashing hard from the right and blocked the shot. Dinkins’ was defending elsewhere but elevated quickly to stuff the layup attempt, flashing the aggression that DeRose wants to see.

“That’s somewhere that I can get better and better my game,” Dinkins said. “I’ll play even more tough than I already do.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

