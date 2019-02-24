North Allegheny’s Kinne, Hempfield’s Orie celebrate state indoor track titles

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 6:14 PM

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne Previous Next

North Allegheny’s Zach Kinne and Hempfield’s Mackenna Orie celebrated state track titles Sunday at the PTFCA indoor championship at Penn State.

Kinne and North Allegheny teammate Dan McGoey placed first and second in the boys 3,000-meter run. A Duke recruit, Kinne won in 8:33.83, a time that ranks fourth-best nationally this season, according to Milesplit.com stats.

McGoey finished in 8:45.71 and Mars’ Zachary Leachman (8:45.80) was third.

A big 1-2 sweep for Zach and Dan in the 3k at the #PTFCA Championships! Way to go men!! pic.twitter.com/O51KWUiWE4 — John Neff (@natigerstrack) February 24, 2019

Orie, a DePaul recruit, won the girls shot put with a distance of 47-5½ on her first of six attempts. She defeated second-place Mallory Kauffman of Greenwood by more than a foot (46-1).

South Park’s Maura Huwalt (43-3½) took third.

Winning throw. pic.twitter.com/ha5p06UuBT — Hempfield Area Track and Field (@HempfieldAreaTF) February 24, 2019

Bethel Park’s Emily Carter (girls 3,000), Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson (boys mile) and Hempfield’s Jared Bannon (boys 60 hurdles) all posted second-place finishes.

Carter also claimed fourth place in the girls mile.

Among the other Top 5 finishers, Baldwin’s Brendan O’Malley placed third in the boys long jump and Mt. Lebanon’s Flynn Begor took third in the girls 60 hurdles.

Oakland Catholic’s Jayla Ellis placed fourth in the girls long jump and fifth in the 60 hurdles.

Butler teammates Chesna Tomko, Gabby Boden, Chesley Kabel and Liz Simms combined to place fifth in the girls 3,200 relay.

PTFCA indoor championship results

🚨 School Record 🚨 @bannon_jared with the 🥈place finish in the 60mh with a blazing 8.10! Congrats Jared! pic.twitter.com/W1XpxvJPfq — Hempfield Area Track and Field (@HempfieldAreaTF) February 24, 2019

