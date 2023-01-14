North Allegheny’s Mia Tuman repeats as Gatorade Pa. Volleyball Player of the Year
Friday, January 13, 2023 | 5:21 PM
North Allegheny senior Mia Tuman was recognized as the state’s top girls volleyball player for the second year in a row Friday when she was named Gatorade Pennsylvania Volleyball Player of the Year.
This is the fifth time in nine years that a North Allegheny athlete has won the award, joining Meg Morningstar in 2014-15, Abby Miller in 2018-19, Paige Morningstar in 2020-21 and Tuman last season.
A 6-foot setter and outside hitter, Tuman led North Allegheny to a 22-1 record in the fall, and the team won its sixth consecutive state title. The Ohio State recruit had 841 assists, 287 digs and 171 kills this past season, which included 41 assists and 14 kills in North Allegheny’s state championship win over Garnet Valley.
She was named a first-team All-American by MaxPreps in November.
Tuman is the daughter of former Steelers tight end Jerame Tuman. Her mother, Molly, was a standout college volleyball player at Kentucky who serves as an assistant coach at North Allegheny.
