North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar named state’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year

By:

Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 5:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar sets a kill during the Tigers’ match against Pine-Richlandh on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in McCandless.

Six years after her sister won the award, North Allegheny senior Paige Morningstar was named the state’s Gatorade Pa. Volleyball Player of the Year.

The 2020-21 award was announced Thursday.

A 6-foot setter and Louisville recruit, Morningstar led North Allegheny to an 18-0 record last fall and the program’s fourth consecutive state title. She becomes the third NA player to earn the Gatorade honor, joining Meg Morningstar (2014-15) and former teammate Abby Miller (2018-19).

Paige Morningstar had 715 assists, 97 digs, 91 kills, 41 blocks and 30 aces last season. She earned first-team all-state honors for the third year in a row.

Eight WPIAL athletes have won the award since it was first given in 1996.

Previous recipients are Mt. Lebanon’s Kate Begor (2009-10), Pine-Richland’s Jamel Nicholas (2005-06), Hopewell’s Christa Harmotto (2004-05), Greensburg Salem’s Tara Green (1998-99) and Baldwin’s Jen Flynn (1995-96).

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

