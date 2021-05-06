North Allegheny’s Paige Morningstar named state’s Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year
Thursday, May 6, 2021 | 5:46 PM
Six years after her sister won the award, North Allegheny senior Paige Morningstar was named the state’s Gatorade Pa. Volleyball Player of the Year.
The 2020-21 award was announced Thursday.
A 6-foot setter and Louisville recruit, Morningstar led North Allegheny to an 18-0 record last fall and the program’s fourth consecutive state title. She becomes the third NA player to earn the Gatorade honor, joining Meg Morningstar (2014-15) and former teammate Abby Miller (2018-19).
Paige Morningstar had 715 assists, 97 digs, 91 kills, 41 blocks and 30 aces last season. She earned first-team all-state honors for the third year in a row.
Eight WPIAL athletes have won the award since it was first given in 1996.
Previous recipients are Mt. Lebanon’s Kate Begor (2009-10), Pine-Richland’s Jamel Nicholas (2005-06), Hopewell’s Christa Harmotto (2004-05), Greensburg Salem’s Tara Green (1998-99) and Baldwin’s Jen Flynn (1995-96).
